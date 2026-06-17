England vs Croatia: Kane surpasses Messi to set new World Cup record

Harry Kane eclipsed Lionel Messi after his brace for England against Croatia

England captain Harry Kane enjoyed a record-breaking night as the Three Lions started their World Cup campaign with a thrilling victory over Croatia.

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The clinical striker produced an outstanding performance to write his name into the international tournament history books.

Striker Claims Ultimate Penalty Crown

The Tottenham legend made global history by scoring his fifth career World Cup penalty, officially surpassing Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi to become the most successful spot-kick taker in tournament history.

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Harry Kane opened the scoring for England early in the match from the penalty spot before adding a powerful second-half header from an accurate Declan Rice corner kick.

5 - Harry Kane has now scored the most penalties (excl. shootouts) in FIFA World Cup history (5).



Retake. pic.twitter.com/G1dHRvQaov — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2026

This clinical double took his overall tally to ten World Cup goals, which ties him with legendary English forward Gary Lineker as the country's joint all-time top scorer in the competition.

The brilliant English captain has now successfully converted five out of his six penalty attempts on the world stage, leaving global icons like Eusebio and Gabriel Batistuta behind him in the historical rankings.

Team Secures Vital Opening Victory

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While their captain celebrated historic individual records, England's attack proved far too strong for the Croatian defence in a high-scoring 4-2 win.

The Three Lions always looked dangerous in the final third, turning their early possession into clear chances and punishing defensive mistakes from their European opponents.

This crucial opening victory gives manager Gareth Southgate's side a perfect start in Group L and puts them in a strong position to reach the knockout stages.