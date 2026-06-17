2026 World Cup: Magestic Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer in victory over Croatia

Three Lions star Harry Kane was the star of the show as England defeated Croatia in their 2026 World Cup opener

Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with a brace against Croatia as the Three Lions opened their account with a solid 4-2 win.

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Kane scored England's opener from the spot and netted a header from Declan Rice's corner kick soon after to reach 10 World Cup goals, tied with Three Lions legend Gary Lineker.

England vs Croatia: How it happened

England began their World Cup campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas, overcoming defensive lapses with a powerful attacking display. Thomas Tuchel's side showed plenty of promise going forward but will be concerned by the ease with which Croatia created chances.

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Harry Kane opened the scoring after 12 minutes from the penalty spot, converting at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved by Dominik Livakovic, who was penalised for leaving his line early. Croatia responded in the 36th minute when Martin Baturina fired home a powerful effort beyond Jordan Pickford.

Kane restored England's lead before half-time with a thumping header from Declan Rice's corner, drawing level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals. However, Croatia struck again just before the break as Petar Musa finished off a well-worked move to make it 2-2.

Jude Bellingham quickly put England back in front after the restart, producing a driving run and clinical finish that highlighted his importance to the team. Substitute Marcus Rashford then sealed the victory five minutes from time with a composed finish.