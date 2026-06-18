Wayne Rooney snubs France, names 2 teams to reach World Cup final

England legend Wayne Rooney has predicted the two teams to reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.

Rooney has predicted that England and Spain will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester United and England captain believes the Three Lions, who opened their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and has backed them to go all the way.

Wayne Rooney backs England vs Spain for World Cup final

Advertisement

Advertisement

While acknowledging that England, France, and Spain are the main favourites, Rooney notably snubbed France from his predicted final.

“I think you have to look at Spain, France, and England,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“I think they’re probably favourites for this World Cup. I think England and Spain will make the final, and hopefully England will win it.”

England have been consistent contenders in major tournaments in recent years, reaching the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, the final of Euro 2020, and the final of Euro 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under new boss Thomas Tuchel, there are huge expectations to end their long wait for a major trophy finally.