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‘It's very important for the continent’ - Troost-Ekong tips Ghana to rattle England

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:49 - 21 June 2026
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Troost-Ekong tips Ghana to rattle England
Former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has predicted that Ghana will hold England to a draw in their second group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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As the second round of World Cup fixtures gets underway, teams are vying for crucial points to secure a place in the round of 32. 

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Ghana kick-started their World Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Panama, giving themselves a fighting chance to qualify for the next round.

They now face England's Three Lions at Gillette Stadium in the USA in their upcoming clash in Group L. 

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Ekong's take on the England-Ghana showdown

Having faced both England and Ghana during his international career with the Super Eagles, Troost-Ekong offered his unique perspective on the matchup. 

He believes Ghana will enter the game with momentum from their opening victory against Panama and will pose a significant challenge for England.

"I would love Ghana to go and do well. I think the beauty of the World Cup is that all the teams—even when we've been at the World Cup before—want to see the other African teams do well. I think it's very important for the continent," Troost-Ekong told ESPN.

Troost Ekong || IG
Troost Ekong || IG
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"Besides the rivalry where we play against each other, often there's also a lot of love, because we know the players well. 

“Maybe from my perspective now, having retired from the national team, it's easier to say that," he added.

Ekong was impressed by Ghana's resilience in their win over Panama and highlighted the impact of key players.

Ghana players celebrating their win over Panama || Imago
Ghana players celebrating their win over Panama || Imago

"I was very happy with their performance against Panama. Leading up to the game against England, there are a lot of positives. I thought they looked very resilient in that game. 

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“I think the substitutions in the second half—especially Brandon Thomas-Asante and Abdul Fatawu—made a really big difference. I think they've given [England] something to think about."

A victory for either side would guarantee a spot in the round of 32. A draw would also be enough for both teams to advance, though their final group standing would remain undecided.

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