Ghana coach Queiroz breaks all-time World Cup record previously set against Nigeria
Ghana’s national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz celebrated a historic night at the World Cup during their opening day 1-0 win over Panama.
The Black Stars secured a hard-fought victory that pushed their veteran manager straight into the international record books.
Queiroz Claims Historic Age Record
The newly appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz made global football history after guiding Ghana to a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama in their Group L opener.
Thanks to a late injury-time goal, the Portuguese tactician officially became the oldest manager ever to win a match in World Cup history. At the time of the victory in Toronto, Queiroz was exactly 73 years and 108 days old.
The experienced boss successfully broke the long-standing record previously held by German manager Otto Rehhagel, who famously led Greece to a 2-1 group-stage victory over Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the age of 72 years and 317 days.
Older Managers Hunt the Crown
While the legendary former Real Madrid and Manchester United assistant has captured the historic winning crown for now, his unique age record faces serious threats as the tournament continues.
Interestingly, Queiroz is actually not the oldest manager participating at this World Cup. Three active coaches in the tournament, Hugo Broos of South Africa, Miroslav Koubek of the Czech Republic, and Dick Advocaat of Curaçao, are all older than the Ghanaian boss.
If any of those veteran managers manage to win an upcoming match with their respective countries, the title of the oldest winning coach will instantly change hands once again.
For now, the Black Stars remain fully focused on building momentum as they prepare to face group rivals England and Croatia later this week.