Diomande becomes Africa’s most expensive player, but where do Osimhen, Lookman rank in top 10?

Real Madrid star Yan Diomande has officially become Africa's most expensive player ever

Yan Diomande has rewritten African football history after completing his blockbuster move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid, becoming the continent's most expensive player ever.

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The Ivory Coast winger's transfer, reportedly worth an initial €125 million and potentially rising to €140 million with add-ons, has shattered the previous record and moved him clear of some of Africa's biggest football icons.

The deal also reshuffles the rankings of the most expensive African transfers ever, with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen featuring twice in the top 10, while compatriot Ademola Lookman narrowly misses out following his move to Atletico Madrid.

1. Yan Diomande — RB Leipzig to Real Madrid (€125m, rising to €140m)

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Diomande now sits alone at the top after Real Madrid completed his signing on a seven-year contract.

Reports claim the Spanish giants agreed an initial €125 million fee, with another €10-15 million in add-ons that could take the overall package to €140 million.

The deal eclipses every previous African transfer and also becomes Real Madrid's most expensive signing, surpassing the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

2. Nicolas Pépé — Lille to Arsenal (€80 million)

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For almost seven years, Nicolas Pépé held the record as Africa's most expensive footballer after Arsenal paid Lille around €80 million in 2019.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal, 2019 - €80m)

The Ivory Coast winger earned the move after a sensational Ligue 1 campaign but struggled to consistently justify the price tag in North London before eventually leaving the club.

3. Bryan Mbeumo — Brentford to Manchester United (€75m, rising to €80m)

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United in the summer of 2025 in a deal that could also reach €80 million with bonuses.

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Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United from Brentford.

His impressive performances for Brentford convinced United to invest heavily in one of the Premier League's most productive forwards.

4. Victor Osimhen — Napoli to Galatasaray (€75 million)

Osimhen's permanent switch to Galatasaray became the biggest transfer in Turkish football history.

Osimhen, new Galatasaray signing || Imago

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The Nigerian arrived after an outstanding loan spell and immediately became the face of Galatasaray's ambitious project, with the €75 million fee reflecting his reputation as one of Europe's elite strikers.

5. Omar Marmoush — Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City (€70m plus €5m add-ons)

Manchester City invested heavily in Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush during the January 2025 transfer window.

Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt | ManCity.com

Although the deal could reach €75 million, Marmoush has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and has found opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium.

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6. Victor Osimhen — Lille to Napoli (€71 million)

Before his move to Turkey, Osimhen had already entered the record books with Napoli's club-record signing in 2020.

Napoli have a real chance of doing something special with Osimhen's form

While the exact structure of the transfer has remained the subject of debate due to the player exchanges involved, the Nigerian's move is widely valued at around €71 million. His performances later justified the investment as he fired Napoli to a historic Serie A title.

7. Riyad Mahrez — Leicester City to Manchester City (€67-68 million)

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Mahrez became one of Africa's biggest transfers when Manchester City signed him from Leicester City in 2018.

Riyadh Mahrez and his spouse pose with the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Algerian winger went on to enjoy enormous success under Pep Guardiola, winning multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League and several domestic trophies before moving to Saudi Arabia.

8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (€63 million)

Arsenal once again appear on the list through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Borussia Dortmund.

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Aubameyang at Arsenal || imago

The Gabon striker quickly became one of the Premier League's most prolific forwards, winning the Golden Boot and later captaining the Gunners.

9. Mohammed Kudus — West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur (€63 million)

Tottenham paid around €63 million to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus in 2025.

Mohammed Kudus has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur. Photos: Tottenham

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Injuries limited his impact during his debut campaign, but Spurs remain hopeful the talented attacker will justify the investment over the coming seasons.

10. Achraf Hakimi — Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain (€60 million plus add-ons)

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi rounds off the top 10 after his move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain.

Achraf Hakimi of PSG | Credit: IMAGO

Already regarded as one of the world's finest full-backs, Hakimi has continued to establish himself among Europe's elite since arriving in the French capital.

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Where does Ademola Lookman rank on Africa’s money-list?

Despite completing a high-profile move from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid, Ademola Lookman does not make the top 10.

Atletico Madrid star Lookman | IMAGO