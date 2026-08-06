There is no doubt — Alan Shearer full of praise for new Arsenal signing

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Arsenal's latest signing will make the club almost unstoppable.

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The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder made it clear his preference was to move to London, and after weeks of negotiating, an agreement was finally reached.

Guimaraes in action || imago

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta views Guimaraes as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, and a signing who could help create a dynasty at the Emirates.

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Alan Shearer backs Arsenal's Guimaraes signing

Speaking to Betfair about the incoming star, Newcastle legend Shearer praised the signing;

“Arsenal have signed a top player in Guimaraes, there is no doubt about that.

🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! 🇧🇷



Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m.



New midfielder for Mikel Arteta. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bC8q2Wv8S6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

"They have signed a player who is comfortable on the ball under pressure and can deliver a killer pass.

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“His attitude is also excellent, as we have seen at Newcastle United. So, there is no doubt he will improve the team.