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There is no doubt — Alan Shearer full of praise for new Arsenal signing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:36 - 06 August 2026
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Alan Shearer || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Arsenal's latest signing will make the club almost unstoppable.
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Arsenal are set to officially announce the signing of Bruno Guimaraes after a breakthrough in talks with Newcastle United for £75 million.

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The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder made it clear his preference was to move to London, and after weeks of negotiating, an agreement was finally reached.

Guimaraes in action || imago
Guimaraes in action || imago

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta views Guimaraes as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, and a signing who could help create a dynasty at the Emirates.

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Alan Shearer backs Arsenal's Guimaraes signing

Speaking to Betfair about the incoming star, Newcastle legend Shearer praised the signing;

“Arsenal have signed a top player in Guimaraes, there is no doubt about that.

"They have signed a player who is comfortable on the ball under pressure and can deliver a killer pass.

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“His attitude is also excellent, as we have seen at Newcastle United. So, there is no doubt he will improve the team.

“I think with Rice, Odegaard, and Guimaraes, it is hard to find a better midfield combination,” he said.

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