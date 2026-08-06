There is no doubt — Alan Shearer full of praise for new Arsenal signing
Arsenal are set to officially announce the signing of Bruno Guimaraes after a breakthrough in talks with Newcastle United for £75 million.
The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder made it clear his preference was to move to London, and after weeks of negotiating, an agreement was finally reached.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta views Guimaraes as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, and a signing who could help create a dynasty at the Emirates.
Alan Shearer backs Arsenal's Guimaraes signing
Speaking to Betfair about the incoming star, Newcastle legend Shearer praised the signing;
“Arsenal have signed a top player in Guimaraes, there is no doubt about that.
🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! 🇧🇷— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026
Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m.
New midfielder for Mikel Arteta. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bC8q2Wv8S6
"They have signed a player who is comfortable on the ball under pressure and can deliver a killer pass.
“His attitude is also excellent, as we have seen at Newcastle United. So, there is no doubt he will improve the team.
“I think with Rice, Odegaard, and Guimaraes, it is hard to find a better midfield combination,” he said.