Fury vs Joshua: Nigerian-British boxer looking to inspire a generation after finally landing dream fight

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will clash at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Dec 11. Joshua aims to inspire a generation in an iconic heavyweight bout

Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury is finally happening, and the Nigerian-British heavyweight wants the occasion to mean more than another blockbuster night in the ring.

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The former two-time world champions will meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11 December, with Joshua declaring that he is “inspiring a generation” as the dream fight finally moves from years of speculation to reality.

Joshua finally gets his wish

The fight has been more than a decade in the making, with Joshua and Fury repeatedly linked with a historic all-British heavyweight clash before contracts were eventually signed earlier this year. The date and venue, however, remained unresolved until Cardiff emerged as the preferred destination.

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Joshua had been pushing for the contest to be staged in the UK and has now got his wish, with the Principality Stadium set to host one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

The 36-year-old will face Fury, 38, in front of a home crowd, while the bout will be broadcast globally on Netflix. According to reports, organisers are considering a late start to accommodate viewers in the United States, potentially pushing the main event into the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.

Joshua and Fury will begin the formal build-up at a news conference in London on Wednesday, 30 September.

Nigerian-British star eyes lasting legacy

Joshua’s message that he is “inspiring a generation” adds another dimension to a fight that has already carried enormous sporting significance.

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The Nigerian-British boxer has become one of the most recognisable names in heavyweight boxing since turning professional, and his meeting with Fury represents the opportunity to settle one of the sport’s biggest unanswered questions.

I am inspiring a generation 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/5Y8RoI5mRK — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 24, 2026

Turki Alalshikh, whose The Ring is promoting the event alongside UFC chief Dana White, described Joshua and Fury as “Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together. This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history. I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans,” Alalshikh added.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also acknowledged the role of British fans in getting the fight over the line, saying, “Forever indebted to the UK public for their support of Anthony Joshua. We couldn't have got this over the line without you.”