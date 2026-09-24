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I turn on the TV for him — Ronaldo's teammate Felix snubs Mbappe with Ballon d'Or pick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:19 - 24 September 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Joao Félix has picked his clear winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
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The Ballon d'Or discussion, which has dominated the football space in recent weeks, appears to have come down to Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

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Felic accepts that this is an incredible trio of stars, but believes Barcelona's Yamal is the most deserving winner.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, the Portugal international was asked for his tip for the prestigious individual award. Félix did not hesitate.

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“I’ve always believed the Ballon d’Or should go to the kind of player you watch and say, ‘He’s a star and deserves to go down in soccer history.’ And if there’s one player who makes you turn on the TV and keeps you glued to the screen when you watch him play, it’s Lamine,” Félix said.

He continued: “It’s true that Mbappé and Harry Kane had great seasons, but Lamine is soccer.

"On top of that, he won the World Cup, and in a World Cup year, winning it is always really important if you want to be closer to the Ballon d’Or.”

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While Kane is currently the bookmakers’ favourite, Yamal and Mbappe are very strong contenders in what could be the most closely contested Ballon d'Or race in years.

The award takes place on October 26 in London.

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