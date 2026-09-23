NBA star Zion Williamson defines relationship with rape accuser

NBA forward Zion Williamson has urged a California court to dismiss the charges of his rape accuser.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has issued a categorical denial of sexual assault and battery allegations, filing new court documents that characterise his relationship with his accuser as a consensual "friends with benefits" arrangement.

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The 26-year-old submitted a formal legal response to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, rejecting claims of rape, kidnapping, and domestic abuse.

Zion's argument

The original lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, alleged a pattern of coercive control and abuse spanning from Williamson's 2018 collegiate season at Duke University until 2023.

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Williamson's legal team dismantled the accuser's portrayal of a long-term relationship, stating in the filings that the pair never dated and that their interactions, often initiated by Doe herself when he was out of town, were entirely consensual.

He slammed the domestic violence accusations by establishing that the two never shared a domestic living situation, arguing this makes the domestic violence claim inapplicable.

His attorneys argued the interactions were purely friendly and casual, while pushing for the case to be dismissed entirely.

Statute and extortion challenges

Beyond denying the physical allegations, Williamson's defence targeted the structural validity of the lawsuit.

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His legal representatives questioned the charges on two separate grounds: that the statute of limitations bars claims filed years after the relationship ended in 2023, and that California's sexual battery, domestic violence, and stalking statutes don't apply to alleged conduct that took place in North Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana.

The defence team flipped the narrative to accuse the plaintiff of financial exploitation.

Williamson's attorneys have maintained since the suit was first filed in 2025 that the accuser never raised concerns during or immediately after their relationship, with demands running into the millions of dollars only beginning once the casual arrangement ended.

His legal team has confirmed they reported the demands to law enforcement, noting that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the extortion attempt, a point reiterated in the new filing, alongside their intent to pursue counterclaims for significant damages.

A derailed generational talent

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The courtroom battle compounds a turbulent period of off-court scandals for the former prodigy.

Williamson previously navigated a publicised 2023 social media storm involving adult film star Moriah Mills, who released a barrage of explicit claims regarding their relationship shortly after the player announced he was expecting a child with another partner.

Drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has failed to live up to his hype, missing more games than he's played across his career, including the entire 2021-22 season with a fractured foot, while also managing recurring hamstring and adductor strains and scrutiny over his conditioning.