Higuain sacked from MLS job after alleged sexist remark towards female referee

Columbus Crew have dismissed reserve-team coach Federico Higuain following alleged physical intimidation and sexist comments directed at a female referee

Columbus Crew have sacked reserve-team coach Federico Higuain after an incident involving a female referee during an MLS NEXT Pro match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Higuain was accused of squeezing the official’s hand and refusing to release it before telling her: “Don’t forget this is a man’s game.”

Higuain handed suspension before being sacked

The incident reportedly occurred during Columbus Crew 2’s match against Huntsville City FC on August 23, with Higuain subsequently sent off and handed a two-match suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA), Higuain squeezed the female official’s hand and refused to let go after being told to stop three times. The referees’ union described the alleged conduct as involving both physical intimidation and sexism.

The initial punishment drew criticism from the PSRA, which said the two-match suspension fell “drastically short” of the appropriate response.

The union said a male coach had committed “two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism” and argued that female officials should not have to tolerate intimidation or degrading comments while doing their jobs.

Higuain had already served the suspension and returned to the touchline before Columbus Crew decided to end his tenure.

Columbus Crew cut ties with former club star

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crew subsequently announced that Higuain would no longer remain in charge of their reserve team.

“We determined it’s in the best interest of our club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuain from his responsibilities,” general manager Issa Tall said.

“After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

Higuain, 41, is the brother of former Argentina and Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain and enjoyed a lengthy playing career with Columbus Crew, making more than 200 appearances for the club.

He was appointed head coach of Crew 2 in January 2025, but his coaching spell has now ended following the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement