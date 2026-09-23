Simone Biles: 3 armed men burgle Olympic gold medalist, steal Porsche

Gymnastics great Simone Biles recently shared details of a burglary in her personal home.

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has revealed that her Chicago home was burglarised by three masked men who stole her Porsche GTS, sharing the information while announcing her purchase of a new vehicle.

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Biles reveals Chicago burglary

The 29-year-old gymnast disclosed the incident during a TikTok "Get Ready With Me" video posted on September 21.

The break-in occurred during the final months she lived in Chicago with her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

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"I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche. Stole the GTS," Biles stated in the video.

"That’s another story if you guys want to know, I’ll do a story time on that."

Biles confirmed authorities eventually found the car. She captioned the video to confirm the recovery, then noted the incident contributed to her decision to buy a Doberman Pinscher for home security.

Owens previously played for the Chicago Bears during the 2024 and 2025 NFL seasons before signing a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026.

The couple relocated to Indianapolis following the free agency move.

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A growing trend of athlete robberies

The break-in at Biles' residence highlights a growing trend of professional athletes being targeted by organised criminal rings.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was forced to temporarily leave England's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after intruders broke into his London home on December 3, 2022.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish had his Cheshire mansion raided on December 27, 2023, with burglars stealing £1 million worth of jewellery and watches while his family watched him play against Everton on television downstairs.