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I won't be surprised — Yobo backs Iwobi to shatter Ahmed Musa record

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:52 - 24 September 2026
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has backed Alex Iwobi to break Ahmed Musa’s all-time appearance record for Nigeria.
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Iwobi became only the fourth Nigerian to reach 100 caps when he featured in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Portugal in June.

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The Fulham midfielder joined Yobo, Vincent Enyeama and Musa in the exclusive century club. Musa currently holds the record with 110 appearances.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Alex getting to 130 or 130-plus because he’s still very active,” Yobo told ESPN.

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“He’s still performing at the highest level. You always pray and hope you don’t get injured because these things can derail you.”

Iwobi says life under the new boss no be joke.
Iwobi is the latest centurion in the Premier League at Fulham.
Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa | IMAGO

Iwobi has been a model of consistency for the Super Eagles over the past decade, remaining a regular under multiple coaches and delivering reliable performances in midfield.

The former Arsenal man, who is the nephew of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, made his debut for Nigeria as a 19-year-old against DR Congo in October 2015 after switching allegiance from England youth teams.

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He has since become one of the most reliable figures in the national side.

Still only 30 and continuing to perform at Premier League level with Fulham, Iwobi has every chance of rewriting the Super Eagles record books if he maintains his fitness and commitment.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle will continue to depend on his ever-reliable midfielder as the 2027 AFCON qualifiers kick off.

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