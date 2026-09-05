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Alex Iwobi becomes first-ever African in exclusive Premier League club

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:44 - 05 September 2026
Super Eagles ace Alex Iwobi cemented his place in Premier League history during Fulham's defeat to Crystal Palace.
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Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has officially become only the fifth player in Premier League history to register 100 appearances for three different clubs.

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The 30-year-old midfielder achieved the milestone during Fulham’s 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage today, Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Record-setting defeat

Iwobi started the fixture to secure his 100th league appearance for the West London outfit, playing 83 minutes before being substituted.

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Despite his landmark achievement, Fulham surrendered a first-half lead to Pierre Sage's side.

Josh King and César Palacios initially gave Fulham the advantage, but a brace from Tyrick Mitchell and a 77th-minute winner from substitute Ben Chilwell secured the three points for the visitors.

Iwobi joins elite club 

The appearance against the Eagles establishes Iwobi alongside some of the most reliable players in English top-flight history.

He also becomes the first African player to accomplish the feat of logging triple-digit appearances across three separate Premier League teams.

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He joins a highly exclusive list consisting of Gareth Barry, James Milner, Gary Speed, and Rory Delap.

Barry achieved the feat with Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Everton, while Milner reached the century mark during his respective spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Speed anchored the midfield for Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Bolton Wanderers, and Delap represented Derby County, Southampton, and Stoke City.

Productivity across three clubs

Iwobi reached the historic 322-game threshold, having demonstrated significant tactical adaptability across his three permanent employers.

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He initially recorded exactly 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, contributing 11 goals and 17 assists before departing the club.

The midfielder subsequently transferred to Everton in 2019 for a reported €30.4 million, making 123 league appearances and registering six goals and 11 assists for the Merseyside club.

His ongoing tenure at Fulham has proven to be his most productive period in front of goal, accumulating 18 goals and 11 assists across his 100 league matches.

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