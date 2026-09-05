Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman struggles again as Alvarez's return failed to save Simeone's side

Nico Williams shone as Athletic Club beat Atletico Madrid at San Mames.

Atletico Madrid failed to capitalise on Real Madrid's slip-up against Real Betis, as they were soundly beaten by a well-motivated Athletic Club fresh off their first victory of the season.

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Much of the pre-match focus was on Atlético's frontline, especially because of the Julian Alvarez controversy. Ademola Lookman was expected to star in the attack, supported by Alex Baena, Giuliano Simeone, and Kang-in Lee.

However, the visitors were comprehensively outplayed by an energetic Athletic side that completely took over the contest in the second half.

Key match details

The first half was a remarkably tight affair. The most notable moment before the break was a yellow card shown to Atlético midfielder Lee Kang-in in the 38th minute as the visitors struggled to assert control in the centre of the pitch.

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The game exploded into life immediately after the interval. In the 46th minute, Nico Williams broke the deadlock, firing Athletic Club into a 1-0 lead.

Before Atlético could recover, the hosts struck again just two minutes later. Robert Navarro found the back of the net in the 48th minute, a goal that was awarded following a VAR review to confirm its validity.

Facing a sudden 2-0 deficit, the Atlético bench reacted drastically in the 58th minute with a quadruple substitution. The tactical overhaul saw Ademola Lookman unceremoniously hooked from the match.

The Nigerian forward had endured a deeply frustrating and quiet afternoon, entirely neutralised by Athletic's defence.

Lookman, along with Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand, and Giuliano Simeone, made way for Arnau Ortiz, Julián Álvarez, Koke, and Cristian Romero in a desperate bid to salvage the game.

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