Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Bassey and Iwobi maintain 100% losing record as Eagles claim maiden win
Super Eagles stars Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were on the receiving end of a third straight defeat as Fulham lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace in the London derby after previously losing to Sunderland and Chelsea.
Cesar Palacios and Josh King got on the score sheet for Fulham, but a brace from Tyrick Mitchell and another from ex-Chelsea star Ben Chilwell helped the Eagles to their first victory of the season.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace: As it happened
Fulham made the stronger start and took the lead in the 11th minute when Josh King’s low effort took a fortunate deflection before looping beyond Dean Henderson. Palace thought they had equalised through Daichi Kamada shortly afterwards, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
The visitors eventually levelled in the 35th minute, with Tyrick Mitchell firing a powerful effort past Bernd Leno. Fulham responded before half-time as César Palacios followed up after Henderson saved Gonzalo García’s initial attempt, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage.
Palace restored parity nine minutes after the restart when a deflection off Mitchell sent the ball trickling over the line. Both sides continued creating opportunities, with Henderson making a key save to deny Oscar Bobb.
Palace completed their comeback in the 75th minute when substitute Ben Chilwell reacted quickest to a loose ball and volleyed home his first goal since May 2025.
Fulham pushed for an equaliser late on through Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon, but Palace held firm to secure their first win of the season. The defeat means Fulham have now lost their opening three league matches for only the third time in their history.