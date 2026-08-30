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Sunderland vs Fulham: Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Bassey on the losing side against Black Cats

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:02 - 30 August 2026
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African excellence was on display, but not by the Nigerian duo
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Nigerian stars Calvin Basseu and Alex Iwobi found themselves on the losing side as Sunderland defeated Fulham 1-0.

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Despite Iwobi and Bassey starting the game, the African talent who stole the show was Senegalese substitute Habib Diarra, who came off the bench to deliver the match-winning assist for Wilson Isidor.

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