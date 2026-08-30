Advertisement
Sunderland vs Fulham: Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Bassey on the losing side against Black Cats
African excellence was on display, but not by the Nigerian duo
Advertisement
Nigerian stars Calvin Basseu and Alex Iwobi found themselves on the losing side as Sunderland defeated Fulham 1-0.
Advertisement
Despite Iwobi and Bassey starting the game, the African talent who stole the show was Senegalese substitute Habib Diarra, who came off the bench to deliver the match-winning assist for Wilson Isidor.
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Advertisement
Videos
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Advertisement