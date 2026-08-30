Victor Osimhen: Chelsea legend begs Blues to sign Super Eagles star after latest masterclass

The World Cup winner is desperate for Victor Osimhen to grace Stamford Bridge this season

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has urged his former club to make another move for Victor Osimhen before the summer transfer window closes.

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The call comes after the Super Eagles striker continued his electric start to the 2026/27 campaign with Galatasaray.

Desailly wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Chelsea came agonisingly close to signing Osimhen two summers ago when the Nigerian was still at Napoli, but the proposed transfer collapsed at the final stage.

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The 27-year-old subsequently joined Galatasaray, where he has continued to establish himself as one of Europe's most dangerous centre-forwards. With Chelsea's attack undergoing another major reshuffle, Desailly believes Osimhen could provide exactly what the Blues need.

France legend Marcel Desailly || Credit: Imago

Joao Pedro impressed in Chelsea's 3-2 opening-day victory over Fulham, while Danny Welbeck has also arrived as another attacking option. However, Liam Delap has since left for Nottingham Forest, Nicolas Jackson has completed a £65 million move to Aston Villa and RB Leipzig are reportedly pursuing Marc Guiu.

That leaves Chelsea potentially short of a traditional number nine, and when asked for a solution, Desailly was quick to answer saying, “Osimhen, absolutely. He brings spirit and respect, strong respect from opponents and from his teammates.”

The former France international also believes Osimhen's personality could make him an ideal fit for the Premier League, adding, “He can be a bit unpredictable sometimes, but you need that kind of player who can justify his stature and his behaviour through performance.”

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Nigerian striker keeps frightening defenders

Desailly admitted he would have preferred Chelsea to replace Jackson with a conventional centre-forward and believes Osimhen fits that description perfectly.

“As for Jackson, he’s gone to Aston Villa now. Honestly, I would have brought in a proper number-nine type striker,” he added.

His explosive start suggests another record-breaking campaign could be on the cards in Turkey.

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