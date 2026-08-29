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Salah who? — Unstoppable Victor Osimhen leaves Liverpool legend in the dust after explosive display for Galatasaray

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 21:54 - 29 August 2026
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Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass
Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass
Mohamed Salah thought he could close the gap, but Victor Osimhen just dropped another absolute masterclass for Galatasaray. In a heart-stopping 3-2 war against Goztepe, the Nigerian king stepped up when it mattered most to smash home the winning penalty! That is now 5 goals and 2 assists in just 3 games!
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Mohamed Salah issued a direct challenge for the golden boot earlier this week, but Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has just responded with absolute, cold-blooded authority.

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In a breathtaking five-goal thriller at RAMS Park, Osimhen put on another world-class show to help Galatasaray survive a massive scare and defeat Göztepe 3-2.

The sensational victory ensures the 27-year-old Super Eagles talisman extends his dominant lead at the top of the Super Lig scoring charts, leaving Salah and the rest of Europe's elite completely in his dust.

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With a clinical goal and a heavy physical performance, Osimhen has reached a terrifying statistic: five goals and two assists in just three matches this season.

Stunned on Home Turf

Galatasaray walked onto their home pitch as heavy favourites, but the visitors completely ripped up the pre-match script. 

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In the 16th minute, Goztepe midfielder Novatus Miroshi pounced on a defensive lapse to score a shock opener, silencing the home crowd.

The hosts looked frustrated as Goztepe defended with a low block, but the equaliser finally came from an unlikely source.

In the 33rd minute, central defender Davinson Sanchez rose highest inside the penalty box to turn home a set-piece, sending the teams into the tunnel locked at 1-1.

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The Osimhen Takeover

The second half belonged entirely to Galatasaray's high-pressing attacking machine. In the 55th minute, Gabriel Sara unleashed a low, powerful strike past goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili to give the hosts their very first lead of the night following a stunning backheel assist from Osimhen.

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Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. In the 63rd minute, a strict VAR review confirmed a handball inside the Goztepe penalty box. 

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With the weight of Istanbul on his shoulders, Victor Osimhen stepped up to the penalty spot and coolly smashed his shot into the net, extending the lead to 3-1.

Weathering the Final Storm

Goztepe refused to surrender quietly. Just two minutes after Osimhen’s strike, substitute Juan Santos pounced on a loose ball to score a quick reply, setting up a tense and nerve-shredding final 25 minutes.

Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass
Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass

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But with Osimhen tracking back, holding up the ball, and winning vital fouls, Galatasaray successfully managed the clock to lock down all three points.

Salah might be scoring goals at Trabzonspor, but Osimhen has made it completely clear that the crown of Turkey still belongs to Nigeria.

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