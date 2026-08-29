Total Disaster — Arrogant Leverkusen smashed by village team after brutally dropping Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface was subbed on for the last five minutes.

Victor Boniface was subbed on for the last five minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen thought they could casually stroll past newly promoted Elversberg while leaving our Super Eagles superstar Victor Boniface on the bench and they just paid the ultimate price! Elversberg, a tiny team from a city of just 13,000 people, completely destroyed them 3-2! Boniface came on way too late, hit the bar, and proved the manager completely got it wrong! See how the shocker unfolded!

Bayer Leverkusen manager Carles Martínez has just learned a painful lesson that he will not forget anytime soon: you do not leave your most dangerous weapon on the bench when going into a top-flight battle.

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In what will comfortably go down as one of the most embarrassing results in modern German football history, established giants Leverkusen were completely destroyed 3-2 by Bundesliga debutants Elversberg.

Despite a sizzling pre-season form, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was shockingly forced to watch 85 minutes of the match from the bench, while his compatriot Nathan Tella was completely frozen out for the entire 90 minutes.

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By the time the manager realised his mistake, the damage was already completely done.

Blown Away by a Village Team

Elversberg, a tiny club from a small town of just 13,000 residents, played with zero respect for the former champions. It took a mere eight minutes for the home fans to go into pure ecstasy.

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Leverkusen's own player, Nigeria target Onyeka, who is currently on loan at Elversberg, won the ball high up the pitch and teed up Lukas Petkov.

Elversberg shock Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Mark Flekken to make it 1-0. Just 60 seconds later, Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba committed footballing suicide with a loose pass, allowing American starlet Cole Campbell to pounce and smash home a quick second.

Leverkusen looked completely comatose. They nearly went down by three, but Flekken pulled off a big one-on-one save against Onyeka. Leverkusen’s only real first-half response came when Aleix Garcia smashed a 25-yard free-kick directly onto the crossbar.

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The Nightmare Deepens

If Coach Martínez thought his halftime team talk would fix the disaster, he was dead wrong. Just two minutes into the second half, Onyeka launched a brilliant tactical switch to Petkov, who rolled a low cross for Mokwa to slide into the net.

At 3-0, the stadium was in absolute dreamland, and Leverkusen looked completely dead.

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In a desperate bid to save face, the manager finally started throwing his substitutes onto the pitch. In the 77th minute, Leverkusen pulled one back when a loose corner fell to Maza, whose low shot was smartly backheeled into the net by Patrik Schick.

The Late Boniface Fury

With just five minutes left on the clock, the manager finally brought Boniface onto the battlefield. The Nigerian international instantly showed what the team had been missing all afternoon.

Victor Boniface was subbed on for the last five minutes.

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Deep into stoppage time, Miguel Gutierrez whipped a dangerous ball into the box. Boniface rose high above the entire Elversberg defence and unleashed a powerful header that violently rattled the crossbar. Thankfully, fellow substitute Kofane was there to smash home the rebound to make it 3-2.