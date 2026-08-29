Advertisement

Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:16 - 29 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has received high praise from a former Real Madrid star
Advertisement

Tolu Arokodare is quickly winning admirers in the Netherlands after another impressive performance for Ajax.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles striker scored twice in his first start for the Dutch giants, prompting former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart to praise his all-round contribution.

Van der Vaart impressed by Arokodare

Arokodare was instrumental as Ajax defeated FC Sion 5-3 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday night to complete a 9-5 aggregate victory and secure their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Advertisement

The Nigerian opened the scoring towards the end of the first half after finishing a well-worked Ajax move. He then completed his brace shortly after the restart, firing into the roof of the net after Sion failed to properly clear Abdellah Ouazane's cross.

Van der Vaart, analysing the match for Ziggo Sport, was impressed by the Nigerian's clinical finishing.

“Everything is going against his competitor Leonardo, and he just swings at the ball and scores,” the former Netherlands international said.

The praise did not stop there, with Van der Vaart dismissing the idea that Arokodare should be regarded simply as an impact substitute, adding, “He is more than a pinch hitter. He has a good presence and is a real presence.”

Nigerian striker making his presence felt

Advertisement

Van der Vaart also singled out Arokodare's aerial ability, suggesting the striker has already made a strong impression in that department.

“I feel like he doesn't lose any aerial duels either. Great impression,” he said.

The 25-year-old's physical presence could prove particularly valuable for Ajax as the season progresses, giving the Dutch giants another dimension in attack. Arokodare has wasted little time making an impact since arriving during the summer transfer window.

He has now scored three goals and provided two assists in five appearances across all competitions, giving him five goal contributions since joining Ajax. After overcoming a difficult spell at Wolves, the Nigerian appears to have found an environment where he can flourish.

And if his blistering start continues, Arokodare could soon become one of Ajax's most important attacking players.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed
Football
29.08.2026
He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed
Wild reactions as resurrected Samuel Chukwueze is criminally robbed of award despite masterclass
Football
29.08.2026
VICTOR MOSES REBORN! Super Eagles wing-back Samuel Chukwueze robbed after another impressive outing
Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start
Football
29.08.2026
Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance
Football
29.08.2026
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance
Falconets during the game. (Photo Credit: Dr. Victor Ademola/X)
Football
29.08.2026
No visas, no problem! — Nigeria's Falconets defy sudden visa crisis to beat FIFA World Cup hosts
NPFL 2026/27 Matchday 1: Previewing Enyimba, Rangers, Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos
Football
29.08.2026
TOTAL WAR! Super Eagles legend plots brutal revenge as four NPFL teams are CONDEMNED to win