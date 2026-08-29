Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has received high praise from a former Real Madrid star

Tolu Arokodare is quickly winning admirers in the Netherlands after another impressive performance for Ajax.

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The Super Eagles striker scored twice in his first start for the Dutch giants, prompting former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart to praise his all-round contribution.

Van der Vaart impressed by Arokodare

Arokodare was instrumental as Ajax defeated FC Sion 5-3 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday night to complete a 9-5 aggregate victory and secure their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

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The Nigerian opened the scoring towards the end of the first half after finishing a well-worked Ajax move. He then completed his brace shortly after the restart, firing into the roof of the net after Sion failed to properly clear Abdellah Ouazane's cross.

Van der Vaart, analysing the match for Ziggo Sport, was impressed by the Nigerian's clinical finishing.

“Everything is going against his competitor Leonardo, and he just swings at the ball and scores,” the former Netherlands international said.

The praise did not stop there, with Van der Vaart dismissing the idea that Arokodare should be regarded simply as an impact substitute, adding, “He is more than a pinch hitter. He has a good presence and is a real presence.”

Nigerian striker making his presence felt

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Van der Vaart also singled out Arokodare's aerial ability, suggesting the striker has already made a strong impression in that department.

“I feel like he doesn't lose any aerial duels either. Great impression,” he said.

The 25-year-old's physical presence could prove particularly valuable for Ajax as the season progresses, giving the Dutch giants another dimension in attack. Arokodare has wasted little time making an impact since arriving during the summer transfer window.

He has now scored three goals and provided two assists in five appearances across all competitions, giving him five goal contributions since joining Ajax. After overcoming a difficult spell at Wolves, the Nigerian appears to have found an environment where he can flourish.