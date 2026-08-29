TOTAL WAR! Super Eagles legend plots brutal revenge as four NPFL teams are CONDEMNED to win

NO MORE EXCUSES! The opening day of the new NPFL season is total chaos! The champions are trading savage insults on X, Enyimba are running from relegation trauma, and a newly promoted side claims they are the new bosses! Plus, a Super Eagles icon is out for absolute blood after losing the title on a photo finish! Read on to see who is completely condemned to win this Sunday!

The holiday is officially over, and the pressure inside the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has already reached a boiling point before a single ball has even been kicked for some teams.

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This Sunday evening, four massive clubs are stepping onto the pitch with an absolute ultimatum hanging over their heads. For these teams, a draw or a loss on opening day could trigger an immediate crisis. They are completely condemned to win.

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Here is why failure is not an option for these big boys this weekend.

Rangers: Trading Insults and Defending the Crown

The reigning champions are not playing nice. After a legendary end to last season that saw them lift a record-equalling ninth league title, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Flying Antelopes are ready to defend their crown.

Playing in their adopted home of Abeokuta against Katsina United, Rangers have already started a savage war of words online.

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Rangers lift the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

When Katsina United posted an interesting reply to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the champions fired back with pure disrespect: "Admin, ask the AI to generate 3 points for you on Sunday while you're at it."

Rangers are currently unbeaten in six consecutive league matches. If they want to prove their ninth title was not a fluke, they must destroy Katsina United on Sunday.

Admin, ask the AI to generate 3 points for you on Sunday while you're at it. 😅🔴⚪️ https://t.co/L39OybRCb8 — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) August 28, 2026

Enyimba: Escaping the Relegation Trauma

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Last season was a complete horror story for the People’s Elephant. One of Nigeria’s most decorated clubs spent months flirting with the relegation zone, only escaping survival on the very last day of the season.

Enyimba struggled in the league.

To avoid a repeat of that embarrassment, their redemption arc must start immediately. However, they face a terrifying away trip against Niger Tornadoes.

Known as the Ikon Allah Boys, Tornadoes are unbeaten in their last three matches and are famous for breaking the hearts of big teams on their own turf.

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One rare angle from the last time we met Niger Tornadoes.



We meet again in our first league game of the new season pic.twitter.com/vcxTI08YfW — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) August 13, 2026

Sporting Lagos: Proving the "Big Boy" Talk

The Noisy Lagosians are back in the top flight, but they are still haunted by the ghosts of their past. Two seasons ago, they suffered a heartbreaking relegation on the final day of the competition.

Now that they have fought their way back, their head coach has already boldly declared that they are now one of the "big boys" and can beat absolutely anyone.

Coach Jeff has completely changed Sporting Lagos' life.

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The easiest way to prove that arrogance is by securing a brutal away win against fellow promoted side Doma United deep in Gombe on the first day.

Ikorodu City: The Struggle of the Oga Boys

Ikorodu City are entering the opening weekend in terrible form, having won only one of their last four league matches, including back-to-back defeats.

Joseph Arumala has the most goals in the NPFL in Ikorodu City history.

This Sunday at Onikan, they face a highly motivated Ranchers Bees squad, a new team owned by Super Eagles superstar Sadiq Umar. Ikorodu cannot afford another loss if they want to keep their fans from turning on them early.

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CURTAIN RAISER ‼️



This Sunday, we welcome the Bees to the Arena 🏟️



🆚 Ranchers Bees

⏰ 4:00pm 🕓 KO

📅 Sun, 30th August, 2026

🏟️ Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos

📈 #NPFL27 #OgaBoys <> #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/5vH59DKkIm — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) August 27, 2026

Bonus: Finidi George’s Ultimate Revenge

The most dramatic storyline of the weekend belongs to former Super Eagles boss Finidi George and Rivers United.

Last season ended in absolute heartbreak when Rangers beat Ikorodu City on the final day to steal the title on a photo finish, ruining Finidi’s dream of a second NPFL trophy.

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Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.