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NFF orders NPFL, NNL, NWFL and NLO bosses to step aside

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:54 - 28 August 2026
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As part of ongoing football governance reforms, the NFF has instructed the NPFL, NNL, NWFL, and NLO to transfer daily administration to COO.
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The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has initiated another major restructuring move by ordering the leadership of the country's four principal domestic leagues to relinquish day-to-day administrative responsibilities to their respective Chief Operating Officers (COOs).

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The directive affects the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) and the Nationwide League One (NLO), as the federation seeks to maintain stability while broader reforms are being developed.

According to the NFF, the measure is temporary and forms part of an ongoing transition involving consultations with FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Federal Government and other football stakeholders.

League bosses ordered to hand over operations

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Under the new directive, chairmen, appointed directors and chief executive officers of the domestic leagues are expected to step aside from routine management responsibilities.

Instead, the federation has instructed that the leagues be administered by their Chief Operating Officers, many of whom are already members of the NFF's administrative staff.

Where the NFF does not employ a league's existing COO, the federation says a replacement will be appointed from within its own workforce.

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The Acting General Secretary has been assigned responsibility for making those appointments where necessary.

Why the NFF made the move

The federation said the decision is designed to ensure that league competitions continue without disruption while wider governance reforms are being finalised.

In a statement, the NFF explained that maintaining operational continuity is the immediate priority as discussions continue with international football authorities and government officials.

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“These interim measures are intended to ensure continuity in the administration of Nigerian football during the transition and pending conclusion of engagements with FIFA, CAF, Government and stakeholders to design a roadmap towards the comprehensive reforms envisaged for Nigeria football, and the next steps for activation.”

The federation emphasised that league activities should continue normally despite the administrative changes.

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