Chelsea agree deal for World Cup-winning goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez catastrophe on opening day

The Blues have apparently grown tired of Robert Sanchez' shortcomings

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez from Aston Villa for £7.5 million, with the move emerging after Robert Sanchez endured another uncertain display in the Premier League opener.

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The deal would make Martinez the fourth player to move between the two clubs during a busy summer of business.

Martinez set for Chelsea move

Martinez has become surplus to requirements at Villa Park following the club’s decision to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month.

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The Argentina international had also been linked with Juventus, but an initial £6 million proposal collapsed before Villa opted to continue with Suzuki and Marco Bizot as their goalkeeping options.

His expected move to Stamford Bridge would reunite Chelsea with one of the Premier League’s most experienced goalkeepers. Martinez played a starring role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and has established himself as one of the most recognisable goalkeepers in European football.

The transfer would also represent another significant piece of business between Chelsea and Villa this summer. Lucas Digne, Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans are also expected to leave Villa Park before the transfer window closes.

Sanchez struggles open door

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had previously indicated that he was comfortable with Robert Sanchez and Mike Penders as his goalkeeping options. However, Sanchez's performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Fulham appears to have reignited questions about whether the position requires strengthening.

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The Spaniard endured a shaky outing as Chelsea conceded twice, prompting greater scrutiny of his ability to provide consistency behind Alonso’s new-look side.

Asked about Sanchez after the match, Alonso played down concerns and insisted discussions had focused primarily on the team’s overall performance, saying, “Normal conversations. We have talked more about the team thing, about what we did well and what we have to do better.”