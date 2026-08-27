Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Raphinha, Fermin push Barcelona above Real Madrid to LaLiga summit

Barcelona have climbed back to the summit of LaLiga after a routine win over Athletic Club

Goals from Raphinha and Fermin Lopez helped Barcelona to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in the second matchday of LaLiga.

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The win over Athletic Club helped Barcelona return to the summit of LaLiga, leapfrogging rivals Real Madrid on goal difference after seven goals scored and no goals conceded in the opening two matches.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: As it happened

Barcelona dominated possession early on, with Anthony Gordon providing a constant threat through his pace and direct running. Lamine Yamal also came close with a curling effort, while Raphinha headed against the post with Unai Simón beaten.

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Athletic briefly threatened on the counter, forcing Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García into an important intervention, but the hosts gradually took control.

Pedri thought he had opened the scoring before an offside decision ruled out the goal. Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Pedri released Raphinha, who rounded Simón before calmly finishing into an empty net.

Barcelona continued to create chances after the interval, with Gordon missing a good opportunity and Yamal striking the crossbar. Athletic struggled to make an impact despite the efforts of the Williams brothers, who were eventually substituted.

Rodri received a huge reception when he made his Barcelona debut, while Athletic threatened late through Oihan Sancet, who struck the post. However, Barcelona sealed victory with less than 10 minutes remaining when Fermín López tapped home after Aymeric Laporte’s mistake.

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