Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in North London for gameweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League on Saturday evening.

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 August 2026 | 16:30 GMT / 17:30 BST / 12:30 PM ET

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Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Match overview

Tottenham sit bottom of the Premier League table after a chastening 3-0 opening-day defeat at Brentford, and Roberto De Zerbi's first home game in charge now brings a Newcastle side that showed plenty of attacking bite in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at St James' Park.

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Both managers are still finding their feet — De Zerbi inheriting a squad in transition after a huge summer of investment, Jaissle adjusting to English football for the first time — and both sides arrive with a point to prove.

Adding extra intrigue is the sheer volume of crossover business between these clubs and Manchester City this summer: Newcastle's new arrival Nico Gonzalez joined from City for £50million, while Tottenham have brought in both Savinho, who scored on his debut in the League Cup, and Omar Marmoush, also formerly of City.

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Quick Prediction & Odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Tottenham to Win or Draw] (1.41 odds)

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Newcastle have historically traveled well to this venue, but Spurs have home advantage and freshly integrated attacking talent in Savinho and Marmoush.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (1.64 odds)

The head-to-head average sits at 3.7 goals per meeting with both teams scoring in 87% of recent encounters — this fixture rarely fails to deliver goals at both ends.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Tottenham vs Newcastle preview

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The numbers behind Spurs' opening-day collapse make for uncomfortable reading.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, only West Ham (19), Wolves (15) and Aston Villa (13) have lost more Premier League matches by a margin of three or more goals than Tottenham (11) — and the 3-0 defeat at Brentford fits that troubling pattern exactly.

Home form has been equally shaky of late: Spurs managed just three league wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, with the third of those — a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day — needed simply to avoid relegation by two points.

De Zerbi will be looking to Savinho, who scored on his debut in the League Cup against Charlton, and new arrival Marmoush to inject the attacking sharpness that was so clearly missing at Brentford.

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As for Newcastle, there's real substance behind their battling draw at Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga has already scored more goals in 2026-27 (one, from just two shots) than he managed across the entirety of last season (zero, from seventeen shots), a small but striking sign of a player finding new sharpness under Jaissle.

The underlying issue for Newcastle so far has been game management rather than creation — they have dropped more points from winning positions (29) than any other Premier League side since the start of last season, having led 1-0 and 2-1 against Liverpool before conceding a stoppage-time leveller.

New signing Nico Gonzalez, unveiled midweek following his £50million move from Manchester City, adds further midfield quality as Jaissle looks to shore up exactly that kind of late-game fragility.

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History leans firmly towards the visitors here. Newcastle have won more Premier League away games against Spurs than against any other opponent.

They have also taken maximum points on three of their last four trips to this exact stadium — a record that will weigh on a Tottenham side already under pressure after one of the heaviest opening-day defeats in the division.

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Competition Tottenham form Newcastle form Last meeting Premier League L D Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham (Feb 2026)

Their most recent trip, in February 2026, ended 2-1 to the Magpies — Malick Thiaw's opener cancelled out by Archie Gray before Jacob Ramsey's second-half winner settled it.

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Tottenham's last win over Newcastle came back in 2023, a 4-1 victory built on a Richarlison brace.

Team News & Predicted Lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons all out through injury; Mohammed Kudus also sidelined with a thigh problem; Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Pape Matar Sarr all doubtful

Newcastle: Joelinton and Dan Burn both unavailable through injury; Valentino Livramento and William Osula doubtful

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Tottenham (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

Newcastle (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

Exact Score Prediction

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Tottenham 2-2 Newcastle

Newcastle's historically strong record at this venue and their recent attacking momentum against Liverpool suggest they won't be easy to shake off, while Spurs' need for an immediate response at home and their reinforced attack give them a route to at least share the points.

Given how often this fixture produces goals at both ends, a tight, entertaining draw looks the most likely script.