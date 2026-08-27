Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Liverpool will hope to get their first win of the Premier League season as they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Saturday's early kickoff.

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 August 2026 | 11:30 GMT / 12:30 BST / 7:30 AM ET

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Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock/NBC (US) | Jio Hotstar/Star Sports (select regions) — check local listings

Match overview

Liverpool's dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle on the opening weekend — twice coming from behind — leaves Andoni Iraola's side 10th in the table with just a point to show for their efforts.

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Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield in even more turbulent form; losing 1-0 at home on the opening weekend to Leeds, who then knocked them out of the Carabao Cup days later.

Forest have now lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions and failed to score in four of them.

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Quick prediction & odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Liverpool to Win] (Odds: 1.57)

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Forest have lost five of their last seven matches and failed to score in four of them, while Liverpool's individual quality — even amid a slow start — should be enough at home.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Cody Gakpo Anytime Goalscorer] (odds: 2.90)

Gakpo scored Liverpool's equaliser against Newcastle and was also on the scoresheet in pre-season, making him a consistent attacking threat as Iraola's side look to find their scoring touch at home.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest preview

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Iraola's first home game in charge represents an early opportunity to settle any nerves following the dramatic draw at Newcastle.

Liverpool created 2.98 xG from 27 shots in that game, a promising underlying performance even without the win, and Gakpo and Szoboszlai both showed they're ready to deliver in the final third.

The Reds went unbeaten in their final three home matches last season and lost just one of three pre-season friendlies at Anfield, suggesting home advantage should count for something despite the two recent hiccups against this exact opponent.

It wasn't the emphatic start Iraola would have wanted after replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked despite guiding the club to a title just one campaign earlier, following an underwhelming fifth-placed finish last season.

Oliver Glasner's start to life at the City Ground has been bumpy, starting with a difficult pre-season that included losses to Barcelona and Udinese.

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Nottingham Forest then lost 1-0 on the opening weekend to Leeds United, Anton Stach's direct free-kick proving decisive, and the misery didn't end there — Forest were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the very same opposition days later.

Glasner controversially left big-money defensive signing Ousmane Diomande on the bench for the Leeds defeat, only introducing Xaver Schlager late on, and Forest have now lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions and failed to score in four of them.

Forest's issue has been firmly at the attacking end — they haven't scored in four of their last matches — and the uncertainty over Morgan Gibbs-White's fitness, described by Glasner as "working really hard" to get him ready, only adds to the concern.

Yet history offers Forest a source of genuine encouragement here that the raw form table doesn't capture.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2022, Forest have beaten Liverpool more times (three) than any other side has managed against the Reds in that period — including a stunning 3-0 win at Anfield itself back in November 2025.

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Liverpool have actually lost their last two league meetings with Forest at Anfield, more defeats than they suffered in their previous 30 matches at home combined (W24, D5, L1) before that recent dip.

It sets up a fascinating contradiction: Liverpool are overwhelming favourites on paper and by reputation, but this specific opponent has quietly become one of the most uncomfortable fixtures on their home calendar.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Liverpool form Nottingham Forest form Last meeting Premier League D L Liverpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Feb 2026)

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Liverpool hold a 61-33 all-time advantage over Forest, with 30 draws, but the recent picture is much closer — across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool have three wins to Forest's one, with one draw.

Forest have won more matches against Liverpool since 2022 (three) than any other Premier League side has managed in that span, including a surprise 3-0 win at Anfield in November 2025.

Team news & predicted Lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Liverpool: Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joe Gomez, Jayden Danns and Giovanni Leoni all unavailable through injury; Jeremy Jacquet a doubt with a knee issue

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Nottingham Forest: Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona both injured and unavailable; Morgan Gibbs-White a doubt with a knee problem

Liverpool (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Gakpo, Isak, Ngumoha

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1) Predicted Lineup

Sels, Diomande, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Schlager, Sangaré, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Jesus

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Exact Score Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest's recent record at Anfield gives them a puncture-proof reputation against Liverpool, but their current form — no goals in four matches and back-to-back defeats to Leeds — points to a side short of confidence in front of goal.

Liverpool's underlying performance at Newcastle and home advantage should be enough to get Iraola's first win at Anfield, and this time keep a clean sheet in the process.