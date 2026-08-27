Advertisement

'I am the authentic president' – Former Super Eagles star declares himself NFF boss after Gusau exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:59 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former Super Eagles says he should become NFF president following Ibrahim Musa Gusau’s resignation.
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peterside Idah has declared that he should become the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following Ibrahim Musa Gusau’s resignation, insisting he is the federation’s “authentic president” based on his participation in the 2022 election.

Advertisement

The former Nigeria international made the claim during an exclusive interview with Brila Media on Thursday, just hours after Gusau announced his resignation amid growing pressure over the federation’s leadership.

Idah says he should succeed Gusau

Peterside Idah, who contested the NFF presidential election in September 2022, believes the vacancy created by Gusau’s resignation should elevate him to the federation’s top office.

Advertisement

Speaking after the dramatic leadership shake-up, the former goalkeeper argued that he is next in line to lead Nigerian football.

"They should hand over the thing to me. I'm the second in line. i contested as number two. They should hand over to me. I should now become the authentic president,” Idah said during the interview.

Advertisement

Idah’s claim is rooted in the 2022 NFF elective congress held in Benin City. He emerged as Gusau’s final challenger after earlier rounds of voting, but the runoff produced an overwhelming victory for the former NFF president.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
27.08.2026
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
'I am the authentic president' – Former Super Eagles star declares himself NFF boss after Gusau exit
Football
27.08.2026
'I am the authentic president' – Former Super Eagles star declares himself NFF boss after Gusau exit
Atletico Madrid release statement blocking Alvarez's move to Barcelona
Football
27.08.2026
No more negotiation - Atletico Madrid release statement blocking Alvarez's move to Barcelona
Champions League
Football
27.08.2026
UCL Group Phase full list: Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal, Man United, Galatasaray opponents revealed
Barcelona told to focus on Osimhen, other Alvarez alternatives by Atletico Madrid chiefs
Football
27.08.2026
Barcelona told to focus on Osimhen, other Alvarez alternatives by Atletico Madrid chiefs
Video: Watch embattled Ibrahim Gusau’s last moments as NFF president
Football
27.08.2026
Video: Watch embattled Ibrahim Gusau’s last moments as NFF president