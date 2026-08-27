'I am the authentic president' – Former Super Eagles star declares himself NFF boss after Gusau exit

Former Super Eagles says he should become NFF president following Ibrahim Musa Gusau’s resignation.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peterside Idah has declared that he should become the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following Ibrahim Musa Gusau’s resignation, insisting he is the federation’s “authentic president” based on his participation in the 2022 election.

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The former Nigeria international made the claim during an exclusive interview with Brila Media on Thursday, just hours after Gusau announced his resignation amid growing pressure over the federation’s leadership.

Idah says he should succeed Gusau

Peterside Idah, who contested the NFF presidential election in September 2022, believes the vacancy created by Gusau’s resignation should elevate him to the federation’s top office.

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Speaking after the dramatic leadership shake-up, the former goalkeeper argued that he is next in line to lead Nigerian football.

"They should hand over the thing to me. I'm the second in line. i contested as number two. They should hand over to me. I should now become the authentic president,” Idah said during the interview.

🚨🇳🇬 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Peterside Idah says he should now take over as the “authentic president” of the NFF following Ibrahim Gusau’s resignation.



Idah, who contested the NFF presidency as the second candidate, insists he is next in line and should be handed the leadership of… pic.twitter.com/q6IKoOS31H — Brila Media (@Brilamedia) August 27, 2026

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