No more negotiation - Atletico Madrid release statement blocking Alvarez's move to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid has officially terminated all negotiations with Barcelona over the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez, releasing a strongly worded statement on Thursday.

Barcelona have been the primary suitor and have declared their interest in signing Alvarez since the start of the transfer window.

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Premier League side Arsenal has also been linked with the Argentine international, who has a formidable buyout clause reportedly set at €500 million.

While the collapse of talks with Barcelona could theoretically create an opportunity for the Gunners, Atletico's current stance suggests a blanket refusal to sell.

Board unanimously rejects Barcelona's approach

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Atletico have accused the Catalan club of unprofessionalism and a lack of respect to approaching Alvarez’s transfer.

The simmering tensions between the two La Liga powerhouses have boiled over, with Atletico Madrid taking a firm public stance to end the summer's most talked-about transfer saga.

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid || IMAGE Credit: Imago

The club's board of directors announced their "unanimous" and "absolute support" for the decision to refuse any sale of Alvarez to their rivals.

In their official communication, Atletico criticised Barcelona's handling of the pursuit of the 26-year-old forward.

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"Atletico Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner," the statement read.

"We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona."

Alvarez Atletico Madrid star || imago

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While the club's hierarchy has made its position clear, the situation with the player remains tense. Julian Alvarez has reportedly missed training for two consecutive days, signalling his clear intent to force a move away from the Metropolitano.