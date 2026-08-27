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Barcelona told to focus on Osimhen, other Alvarez alternatives by Atletico Madrid chiefs

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:12 - 27 August 2026
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Alvarez in action against Osimhen - Photo: IMAGO
LaLiga giants Barcelona have been told that they have no hope of signing Julian Alvarez
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Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez after Atletico Madrid's board unanimously rejected the possibility of negotiating his transfer.

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With the Catalan giants running out of time in the transfer window, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and several other alternatives could now emerge as realistic targets.

Atletico shut the door on Alvarez transfer

Atletico Madrid's Board of Directors made their position crystal clear on Thursday, insisting there would be no discussions with Barcelona over a potential deal for Alvarez.

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The statement came a day after Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly confirmed the Spanish champions' interest in the Argentina international, whose future has become increasingly uncertain.

“Atletico de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner,” the club said.

Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez || Imago
Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez || Imago

However, Atletico claimed Barcelona had failed to meet those standards and therefore ruled out any talks, adding, “There will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.”

The situation has also become increasingly uncomfortable for Alvarez, with Atletico supporters booing him before and during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal. Since joining Atletico from Manchester City in 2024, the 26-year-old has scored 49 goals and registered 17 assists in 107 appearances.

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Osimhen among Barcelona's alternatives

Barcelona's failure to secure Alvarez could force the club to accelerate its search for another attacking option before the transfer window closes. One of the names repeatedly linked with the Catalan giants is Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who could represent an alternative to Alvarez.

The Nigerian would likely be cheaper to acquire than the Argentina star, although his salary demands could make negotiations complicated.

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe's most prolific forwards thanks to his recent exploits at Napoli and Galatasaray, and would offer Barcelona a different profile of attacking threat.

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Other alternatives reportedly under consideration include Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze and Sporting CP's Colombian striker Luis Suarez.

For Barcelona, the clock is now ticking. Atletico have made their position on Alvarez unmistakable, leaving the Spanish champions with a choice: continue pushing for a deal that currently appears impossible or turn their attention towards Osimhen and their other striker targets.

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