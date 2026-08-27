OFFICIAL: NFF President Ibrahim Gusau resigns

NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau has officially resigned.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau has officially resigned, bringing his nearly four-year tenure to an abrupt end after months of mounting pressure over the country's declining fortunes in international football.

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The announcement, made during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, marks one of the most significant leadership changes in Nigerian football in recent years, with Gusau also confirming that he advised members of his Executive Committee to step down alongside him.

The development comes after a series of disappointing performances by Nigeria's national teams and growing scrutiny over the federation's administration.

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Gusau confirms decision to step aside

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Gusau said his resignation followed extensive consultations with those closest to him.

“I have decided to resign my position. I have also advised my board members to resign,” Gusau said during the briefing.

.@IbrahimMusaGus1 confirms his resignation from @thenff presidency on Thursday in Abuja, as I reported earlier. pic.twitter.com/EBLsOo1wKG — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) August 27, 2026

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His confirmation followed earlier reports by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, who disclosed that the NFF president would formally announce his decision in the capital.

Gusau, who succeeded Amaju Pinnick in October 2022, leaves office at a time of unprecedented challenges for Nigerian football.

A tenure overshadowed by painful setbacks

The pressure on Gusau intensified after a string of disappointing results across Nigeria's national teams.

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