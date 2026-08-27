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REPORTS: Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigns as NFF President

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:38 - 27 August 2026
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NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of the Executive Committee have reportedly resigned
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Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of the federation's Executive Committee have reportedly resigned, paving the way for a sweeping restructuring of Nigerian football governance after months of mounting pressure over poor national team performances and administrative controversies.

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The reported resignations, which emerged in the early hours on Thursday, signal what could become one of the most significant leadership changes in the history of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The development comes after weeks of intense speculation about the future of the federation's leadership, with calls for reform growing louder following disappointing performances by several Nigerian national teams and investigations into the federation's finances.

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Reports point to mass resignationa

Veteran sports journalist Colin Udoh was among the first to report the development, citing a senior official of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

According to Udoh, the official confirmed that Gusau and members of the Executive Committee had stepped down as part of the first phase of a broader restructuring plan for the NFF.

Udoh added that he attempted to contact Gusau for confirmation but had not received a response at the time of his report.

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Subsequently, another top Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana also reported that the resignations had been tendered following sustained pressure on the federation's leadership.

While official statements from the NFF secretariat were still awaited, the reports quickly sparked widespread reaction across the country's football community.

Why is pressure mounted on the NFF Leadership

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Gusau's administration came under increasing scrutiny after a succession of disappointing results across Nigeria's national teams.

The most damaging setbacks included the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons' historic failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, ending a streak that had stretched back to the inaugural tournament in 1991.

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