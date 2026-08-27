REPORTS: Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigns as NFF President

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of the Executive Committee have reportedly resigned

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of the federation's Executive Committee have reportedly resigned, paving the way for a sweeping restructuring of Nigerian football governance after months of mounting pressure over poor national team performances and administrative controversies.

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The reported resignations, which emerged in the early hours on Thursday, signal what could become one of the most significant leadership changes in the history of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The development comes after weeks of intense speculation about the future of the federation's leadership, with calls for reform growing louder following disappointing performances by several Nigerian national teams and investigations into the federation's finances.

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Reports point to mass resignationa

Veteran sports journalist Colin Udoh was among the first to report the development, citing a senior official of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

According to Udoh, the official confirmed that Gusau and members of the Executive Committee had stepped down as part of the first phase of a broader restructuring plan for the NFF.

Udoh added that he attempted to contact Gusau for confirmation but had not received a response at the time of his report.

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I have just been informed by a top @NatSportsComm official that @thenff President @IbrahimMusaGus1 and board have resigned. I have tried to reach Gusau for confirmation. Haven’t heard back from him yet.

The NSC official says it is the first step towards restructuring the NFF.… — Obong Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) August 27, 2026

Subsequently, another top Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana also reported that the resignations had been tendered following sustained pressure on the federation's leadership.

A top @NatSportsComm official in #Nigeria has just confirmed to me that @thenff board, in its entirety, has resigned. @DrmSanusi, the General Secretary, has also resigned.



“First step done… next step is to have a proper reset and restructuring of the ecosystem including the… pic.twitter.com/ERkdJOEg1E — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) August 27, 2026

While official statements from the NFF secretariat were still awaited, the reports quickly sparked widespread reaction across the country's football community.

Why is pressure mounted on the NFF Leadership

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Gusau's administration came under increasing scrutiny after a succession of disappointing results across Nigeria's national teams.