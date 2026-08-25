The President is my friend – Super Eagles icon Jay Jay Okocha exposes fear of calling out corrupt NFF

Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha has openly confessed that fear, personal friendships, and a culture of silence prevent legends like him from publicly confronting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigerian football is in absolute freefall, and for the first time, its biggest icon has explained the terrifying reason why nobody from the golden generation is stepping forward to stop it.

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Following a catastrophic stretch where the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, painfully mimicking the failure of their Super Eagles counterparts, the nation’s football structures are facing total scrutiny.

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Appearing on the latest episode of The Obi One Podcast, legendary former captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha dropped a series of stunning confessions, admitting to host John Mikel Obi that personal safety, cultural cowardice, and political friendships have created a culture of silence that is actively destroying the sport back home.

"The President Is My Friend"

The discussion turned raw when Mikel Obi praised those who have found the strength to criticise the country's football administrators. Okocha did not mince his words, admitting that living inside Nigeria changes the stakes completely.

“Listen, somebody like me would say kudos to you," Okocha confessed. "You're doing something that some of us haven't got the courage to do. Maybe because I live back home here."

Former Nigeria and Super Eagles skipper Jay Jay Okocha says he can't speak up in Nigeria.

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Mikel instantly chipped in with a dark reality check, laughing: "No, they'll come to your door."

Okocha didn't deny it. Instead, he pulled back the curtain on how political connections muzzle internal critique.

"No, maybe the president is my friend. And whatever," Okocha admitted. "And you know our mentality. We try to protect ourselves. We try to sweep things under the rug."

“Kudos to you, John Mikel, you’re speaking up against the Nigerian Federation.



I live in Nigeria, and the NFF president is my friend, so it’s difficult to speak up. I get asked by my colleagues like Ronaldinho why Nigeria hasn’t qualified for the World cup.”



— Jay-Jay Okocha pic.twitter.com/M8UrSAbXt4 — SKB (@seyikanbai) August 17, 2026

The Global Humiliation of Local Failures

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Despite trying to protect his political ties, Okocha revealed that the sheer incompetence of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is now making life unbearable for him on the international stage.

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NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

"There's a limit to what you can take as well," the former BBC African Footballer of the Year stated heavily. "Because whether we like it or not, it's affecting me as well. I get asked, 'Oh, how come Nigeria didn't qualify?' 'What are you guys doing? Why can't you fix your house?' So, if I say that I'm not thinking about it, I'll be lying. The pressure is on."

The football wizard insisted that Nigeria's current omission from global tournaments is an engineered failure, stating firmly that qualification should never be an uphill battle for a nation with so much raw talent.

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Jay Jay Okocha, Super Eagles legend

Sabotaged by the Glass House

To prove that the NFF's toxic decision-making isn't a new phenomenon, Okocha unearthed a historic piece of sabotage from his own playing days, recalling exactly how administrative greed cost him a World Cup appearance.

"I missed one World Cup, but it was also because of the office," Okocha exposed. "How can we be playing our last qualifying match, knowing that if we win we will qualify, and you took it to Kano? Imagine coming from London, from Chelsea, to go play in Kano—the heat. We were all like foreigners."

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