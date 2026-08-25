‘Relax and carry on’ - Chelsea manager Alonso defends Sanchez's error against Fulham

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has urged goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to be calm following a difficult performance in the club's Premier League victory over Fulham.

Despite securing a 3-2 win in his first league match as Blues boss, Alonso faced questions about his number one goalkeeper.

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Sanchez was at fault for Fulham's first goal, allowing a Josh King strike to beat him, and later parried a shot directly into the path of Gonzalo Garcia, who headed in the rebound.

The Spanish keeper was also nearly caught out late in the game after rushing from his line, but Antonee Robinson's lobbed effort missed.

Alonso backs Sanchez despite error

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When questioned about Sanchez's errors, Alonso deflected the focus onto the team's collective performance.

"It's about the team, it's not about the individual," he stated. "The first goal, we can do better to defend, we can do better to avoid, but it's part of the game.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso||Imago

“We need to accept and to learn. This is going to be a process," Alonso continued.

"All the lines, from the strikers to the midfielders, the defence, and the goalkeepers, we want to do better in everything.

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“The goal was to start good, and we've been able to start well. Relax and carry on."

Chelsea have maintained their confidence in their goalkeeping department, with the 28-year-old Sanchez as their first choice, backed up by 21-year-old Belgian Mike Penders.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez || Imago

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