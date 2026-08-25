They need to inspire others - Xabi Alonso praises Joao Pedro, Palmer and Rogers after Chelsea beat Fulham

Alonso has praised Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers after the Blues began their Premier League campaign with a victory over Fulham.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has urged his attacking stars to take greater responsibility after celebrating a winning start to his Premier League reign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blues produced an entertaining attacking display in the London derby, with Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all making decisive contributions as Alonso began his competitive tenure in charge with three points.

For a Chelsea side that finished 10th in the Premier League last season. Alonso believes the club's attacking trio can play a central role in determining Chelsea's progress under his management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso challenges Chelsea's attacking stars

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder highlighted the importance of Joao Pedro, Rogers and Palmer following their influential performances against Fulham.

"They are going to be a very important part to build around them, to build the team with them. They need to take responsibility. They need to lead the rest. They need to inspire the rest because if they do great, the other ones will follow," Alonso told reporters.

Chelsea could hardly have wished for a better start. Joao Pedro needed just 31 seconds to open the scoring after connecting with a pass from Palmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Palmer was also at the heart of the move, continuing the creative influence that has made him one of Chelsea's most important players since his arrival from Manchester City in 2023.

Chelsea's record signing from Aston Villa, Morgan Rogers, also made an immediate impression on his debut. With Fulham threatening to get back into the game, Rogers restored Chelsea's advantage in the 41st minute, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into half-time.

Early in the second half, Joao Pedro returned the favour by setting up Palmer, who produced a composed finish to make it 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Alonso, Palmer's performance was particularly encouraging after an injury-disrupted previous campaign.

The manager was delighted to see his star player operating with greater freedom and confidence.