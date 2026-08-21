‘I just don’t understand’ - Ex-Arsenal star questions Man United's £50 million signing

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has sharply criticised Manchester United's transfer strategy, expressing his bewilderment over the club's £50 million acquisition of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

United made a midfield overhaul a top priority this summer after veteran Casemiro departed for Inter Miami.

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Manager Michael Carrick has been actively seeking to rebalance his midfield, particularly after missing out on targets like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

They have gone on to sign Santos and Youri Tielemans and are edging close to bringing in Carlos Baleba.

Merson not happy with Santos signing

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Merson is unconvinced that Santos, a 22-year-old Brazilian, is the right player to fill the void left by the five-time Champions League winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit questioned what Santos brings to Michael Carrick's squad. "I just don’t understand the Andrey Santos signing," Merson said.

Former Arsenal legend Paul Merson

"I might be wrong, and Manchester United see something different. But a lot of Chelsea fans were asking what he does. He doesn’t break it up, doesn’t create chances, doesn’t score goals. That’s my problem."

While United did secure Youri Tielemans by activating his £35 million release clause, Merson believes the team still lacks a crucial defensive presence.

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"I like the Tielemans signing, he’s a good footballer," Merson added. "But while you have Tielemans and Fernandes as good footballers, you need more than that to get the ball back."

This scepticism is echoed by former United midfielder Paul Ince, who raised doubts about both the transfer fee and its impact on emerging academy talent.

"They’ve signed the lad Santos from Chelsea for £50m, which is a lot of money for someone like him," Ince told Oddschecker.

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"I think the jury’s still out on that one. To spend £50m on a young central midfield player when you’ve got [Kobbie] Mainoo coming through the ranks, kind of baffled me a bit."