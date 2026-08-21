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‘Mourinho got up at 5 in the morning’ - Diomande reveals reason for Madrid move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:34 - 21 August 2026
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Diomande reveals reason for Madrid move
New Real Madrid signing Yan Diomande has revealed his profound dedication to manager Jose Mourinho, calling his transfer to the Spanish giants a "dream come true".
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The young winger, who joined after a stellar season in Germany, was left speechless when the legendary coach personally reached out to secure his signature.

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Real Madrid agreed to pay €140 million (about £120 million) to Leipzig for the Ivorian winger after several weeks of negotiation.

With his versatility and talent, Diomande is poised to become a key asset for Los Blancos as they aim for dominance in both domestic and European competitions this season.

Mourinho's personal touch seals Diomande deal

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Speaking for the first time since his record-breaking transfer, Diomande expressed immense pride in joining Real Madrid. 

Yan Diomande in his first session at Real Madrid.
Yan Diomande in his first session at Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old, now one of Europe's most sought-after talents, admitted he was stunned by the interest from the La Liga champions. 

"It was like a dream because there is no bigger club," Diomande told SportyTV. "From the moment I found out, I couldn't sleep. 

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“I couldn't believe it. I spoke with Juni [Calafat], and then I spoke with the coach. I was surprised because he spoke French."

The Ivorian's rapid ascent has landed him in a star-studded dressing room alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. 

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

Despite the immense pressure, Diomande remains grounded yet ambitious. "I am proud and happy because I have made my dream come true," he stated.

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A key factor in Diomande's decision was the direct involvement of Mourinho. The "Special One" made a significant effort to make the young star feel wanted, including early morning phone calls to finalise the move. 

"Mourinho got up at 5 in the morning to talk to me. That shows how important he is," Diomande revealed. "When Madrid calls you, you can't say no, so I said, 'If they want me, that's where I'll be.'"

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