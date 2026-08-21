I did not ask Real Madrid for Diomande — Mourinho confesses

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho revealed the extent of his activity in Real Madrid's summer transfer dealings.

José Mourinho has pushed back against suggestions he held the Real Madrid hierarchy to a strict list of transfer demands upon his return to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

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Speaking candidly on El Chiringuito ahead of the 2026/27 La Liga campaign, the Portuguese tactician clarified his role in Real Madrid's active summer transfer window, a period headlined by the staggering €140 million acquisition of 19-year-old Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig.

While Mourinho’s return coincides with a serious injection of talent to dethrone reigning champions Barcelona, the "Special One" insisted the club’s sporting directors drove the recruitment independently.

What Mourinho said

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Addressing the media regarding his level of control over the club's summer transactions, Mourinho denied marching into the boardroom with an ultimatum.

"No, I didn't ask for anyone. I came in without demanding a single player, having taken a good look at the squad and knowing exactly what I wanted to happen," Mourinho stated.

He explained that while he had a distinct tactical vision, he allowed the club's recruitment apparatus to present their targets first.

"I knew what was happening [at the club] and what wasn't. I wanted to arrive knowing a lot, but acting as if I knew nothing. I knew what I wanted, but I wanted to hear what the club was thinking," Mourinho added.

“And we were completely on the same wavelength. We've always moved in that direction; without me demanding anything, things just fell into place naturally."

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Mourinho on Diomande

The crown jewel of Real Madrid’s summer business is undeniably Yan Diomande. Real Madrid pursued the teenager to inject more pace onto the flanks after he enjoyed a breathtaking 2025/26 campaign in Germany.

Playing for Leipzig, Diomande recorded 12 goals and 8 assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, capturing the 2025/26 Rookie of the Season award before eventually shining in Ivory Coast colours at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When the club presented Diomande as an option, Mourinho admitted he had zero objections, captivated by the teenager's physical and technical profile.

"Finding a wide player [like Diomande] who is quick, aggressive, and can play on both flanks isn't easy; it's incredibly tough," Mourinho explained.

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"Add to that the fact that he's young, has room to develop, and has many years ahead of him at Real Madrid... when that opportunity came up, I didn't want to get into whether he cost 120, 80, 40, or 20 [million]."

Mourinho made it clear that the finances were purely a boardroom matter. "I analyse the player's profile and what he can bring to my team, and on that basis, I say, 'Yes, I want him.' Whether it’s 120 or 80... that's out of my hands.”

Ending Barcelona's hegemony

Mourinho has been brought back to the Spanish capital with one primary objective: topple Hansi Flick's Barcelona. The Catalan giants comfortably secured the last two LALIGA titles last season and recently strengthened their own ranks by signing 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

With Diomande now integrated alongside the rest of Madrid's star-studded dressing room, Mourinho believes the club has assembled the right weapons required to end Barcelona's hegemony.

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