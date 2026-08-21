Why I snubbed Okocha’s iconic former home for Charlton move — Super Eagles newboy Okonkwo

The new Charlton striker explained his decision to join the London-based club

Super Eagles goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has explained his decision to join Charlton Athletic on loan despite interest from Bolton Wanderers, a club famously associated with Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha.

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The 6ft 6in goalkeeper completed a season-long move to Charlton from Wrexham after the Addicks won the race for his signature, with Okonkwo making it clear that the opportunity to develop under manager Nathan Jones played a major role in his decision.

Okonkwo chooses Charlton over Bolton

Charlton confirmed Okonkwo as their eighth signing of the summer, adding another experienced option to Nathan Jones’ squad ahead of the new Championship campaign.

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Bolton were also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international, but the 23-year-old ultimately opted for a move to south-east London.

For Okonkwo, the chance to continue his development was central to the decision. “I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to go. Coming here, it’s another season where I really want to do well and improve again,” Okonkwo said after completing the move.

“Speaking to the manager, that’s what he wants me to do here - not only to do well, but to improve as a goalkeeper.”

New Super Eagles goalkeeper Okonkwo

The goalkeeper also revealed that he had already received a warm welcome from his new teammates. “It’s a great group. They’ve welcomed me really well and I can’t wait to get to know them even more,” he added.

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Jones was equally enthusiastic about securing the Nigeria international, recalling two outstanding performances against Wrexham last season.

“I’m delighted to bring Arthur to the club. We know how good a goalkeeper he is - he made two world class saves against us last season, one in each game we played against Wrexham,” the Charlton boss said.

From Arsenal to Super Eagles

Okonkwo's career has taken an interesting route since joining Arsenal as a youngster. Born in Camden, the goalkeeper progressed through the Gunners' academy before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

Loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Austrian side Sturm Graz followed, with Okonkwo winning the Austrian Cup during his time in Austria.

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He later joined Wrexham, initially on loan before making the move permanent in June 2024.

Okonkwo || Imago

His time at Wrexham proved particularly productive. Okonkwo helped the club secure promotion to League One before playing an important role as the Red Dragons earned back-to-back promotions with a second-place finish in the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Wrexham narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, Okonkwo's performances continued to attract attention.

That form eventually earned him international recognition with Nigeria. The goalkeeper has two Super Eagles caps after making his debut during Nigeria's Unity Cup success at The Valley earlier this summer.

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Now, he returns to the same stadium as a Charlton player, hoping to take another significant step in his development. With Charlton determined to strengthen their squad during their second season back in the Championship, Okonkwo represents both quality and potential between the posts.