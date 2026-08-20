Super Falcons snubbed as CAF announce historic WAFCON TOTY

After a shambolic WAFCON tournament, the Super Falcons fell to yet another disappointing low

Nigeria's Super Falcons have suffered another setback after failing to have a single player included in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament.

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The omission comes after the 10-time champions endured a historically poor campaign that ended in the quarter-finals and ultimately cost them a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Cameroon and Malawi dominate Best XI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled its WAFCON Best XI after an action-packed tournament, with Cameroon and Malawi providing the largest number of representatives.

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Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was selected between the posts after playing a key role in her country's impressive campaign.

The defensive line features Algeria's Ines Belloumou, Morocco's Nohaila Benzina and Hanane Aït El Haj, as well as Cameroon's Myriam Nyadjou.

They made their mark. Now they make the XI. 🌟



Your #TotalEnergiesWAFCONU2026 Best XI. 👏 pic.twitter.com/58BvsqCtYC — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 20, 2026

Cameroon also supplied one of the standout midfielders, with Monique Ngock included alongside Malawi's Temwa Chawinga and Algeria's Marine Dafeur.

Malawi's attacking threat was further recognised through Tabitha Chawinga, who earned a place in the forward line. She is joined by Cameroon's Marie Ngah and Zambia's Barbra Banda in a formidable attacking trio.

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Cameroon's Valentine Nguele was selected as the head coach following her team's impressive run to the title.

Historic snub for Super Falcons

The absence of a Nigerian player marks a historic moment for the Super Falcons, who had never previously failed to have a representative in the WAFCON Team of the Tournament.

Nigeria's campaign ended in the quarter-finals after they were defeated by eventual champions Cameroon.

The result was particularly damaging because the Super Falcons subsequently failed to secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after losing to South Africa in the quarterfinals losers’ playoff, ending their record of appearing at every edition of the tournament since its inception in 1991.

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For a team that has dominated women's football in Africa for decades, the failure to make the Best XI adds another unwanted chapter to an already disappointing campaign.

WAFCON 2026 Best XI

Goalkeeper: Michaely Bihina (Cameroon)

Defenders: Ines Belloumou (Algeria), Nohaila Benzina (Morocco), Myriam Nyadjou (Cameroon), Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco)

Midfielders: Monique Ngock (Cameroon), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi), Marine Dafeur (Algeria)

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Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Marie Ngah (Cameroon), Barbra Banda (Zambia)