He is not the right one - Arsenal legend warns Arteta over signing Osimhen

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has cast doubt on whether Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is the right fit for Mikel Arteta’s squad, despite his impressive goal-scoring record.

With the summer transfer window approaching its September 1 deadline, reports have linked the Gunners with a move for the Galatasaray star.

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Osimhen’s prolific form makes him an attractive target for any top club, having scored 22 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish giants during the 2025-26 season.

His debut season in Turkey was even more remarkable, as he found the net 32 times in 37 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Smith not convinced about Osimhen

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Smith remains sceptical about whether Osimhen truly fits what Arsenal needs right now despite his impressive goal record.

“I don’t know how much truth there is in that,” Smith told Gooners News. “When Osimhen went from Napoli to Galatasaray, I think most people probably thought, oh, his chance to go to the Premier League may be over there. But he can score goals.”

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith || Imago

Smith’s concern is not about Osimhen's ability to score but whether Arsenal should invest heavily in a pure goalscorer when Arteta’s system may require a more versatile forward.

“I think Arsenal do need a centre forward; it’s getting the right one, so that’ll be an interesting one to see how it develops, if it does develop,” Smith added.

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While Osimhen offers proven speed, power, and a clinical finishing ability, Smith remains unconvinced that he is the ideal signing for the Gunners.

“I don’t know. It wouldn’t strike me as an Arsenal signing, and I might be wrong,” he concluded.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO

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Arsenal, the reigning 2025-26 Premier League champions, already have several attacking options. Viktor Gyökeres was signed from Sporting in July 2025 for an initial £55 million after scoring 97 goals in 102 matches in Portugal.