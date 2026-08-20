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Osimhen backed to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:14 - 20 August 2026
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Osimhen key to Arsenal's title defence
Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole has issued a stark warning to Arsenal, suggesting their Premier League title defence hinges on signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen before the transfer window closes.
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Arsenal are preparing to defend the title they dramatically secured last season, ending a 22-year wait for Premier League glory. 

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The North London club finished the 2025-26 campaign with 85 points, seven clear of City, and were confirmed as champions after City's draw at Bournemouth in the penultimate week of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side has already been active in the transfer market, bringing in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Leeds United. 

They also made Piero Hincapie's loan from Bayer Leverkusen permanent and have reportedly agreed a £51 million deal for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa.

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Cole tells Arsenal to get Osimhen

Cole believes that without adding a world-class number nine, the Gunners will relinquish their crown to Manchester City, who are entering a new era under manager Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola's departure.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole || Imago
Chelsea legend Joe Cole || Imago

While Viktor Gyokeres was their top scorer last season, goals were spread throughout the team, with key contributions from Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Declan Rice.

The departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas has left a void, intensifying the need for a prolific goalscorer.

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"I’m going to put an asterisk on this," Cole stated, according to Metro. "I think Manchester City win the title if they [Arsenal] don’t bring in a number nine because I still think that will be a problem for them."

He added a crucial condition to his prediction: "Therefore, I am predicting Manchester City to clinch the league ahead of Arsenal, but if they sign Victor Osimhen, I would change my prediction. As it stands, my choice is Manchester City."

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
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Osimhen, 27, who has been in sensational form for Galatasaray with 59 goals in 74 appearances, is seen as the ideal candidate. 

Reports suggest that Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri have been part of wider discussions between the two clubs regarding a potential deal for the Nigerian international.

Arsenal's title defence kicks off on Friday against Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium, followed by tough fixtures against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

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