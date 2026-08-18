Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles among top 5 BIGGEST losers from potential Arsenal move

Victor Osimhen's potential move to the Premier League champion could spell doom for a number of parties.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has become the defining storyline of the late summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While an acquisition of this magnitude would represent a huge coup for Mikel Arteta’s squad as they chase consolidation of their Premier League title and an unprecedented UEFA Champions League success, a transfer is never an isolated event.

The ripple effects of a blockbuster move for Osimhen would leave considerable collateral damage across the European football landscape.

Here are the five biggest losers if Arsenal successfully finalise the signing of Victor Osimhen before the transfer deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Galatasaray

For the Turkish giants, losing Osimhen at this stage of the window would be nothing short of catastrophic. Since arriving in Istanbul, initially on loan in September 2024 before making the move permanent in July 2025, the Nigerian has been the undisputed architect of their recent domestic monopoly.

Osimhen has amassed a staggering 61 goals in 75 appearances for the club, firing them to back-to-back Süper Lig titles in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns, alongside the 2024/25 Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray harbour UEFA Champions League ambitions this season, but losing their focal point would immediately derail that project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, with their domestic rivals actively strengthening this summer (Trabzonspor with Salah, Fenerbahce acquiring Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku, and Besiktas snapping up Dusan Vlahovic), and with the transfer window rapidly closing, finding a worthy replacement to replicate his output and stature is virtually impossible.

2. The Super Eagles

While Nigerian fans might initially celebrate seeing their talisman in the Premier League, the reality of English football’s brutal physical demands could severely impact his international availability.

Osimhen has struggled to maintain a clean bill of health over the past few years. He was sidelined for 85 days during the 2025/26 campaign, missing 14 games for club and country due to a myriad of issues ranging from an ankle sprain to hamstring strains.

This followed a 2023/24 season where muscle fatigue and abdominal problems forced him to miss 13 games (98 days).Osimhen’s international career with the Super Eagles has been repeatedly disrupted by unfortunate injury setbacks at crucial junctures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most notably, a severe facial fracture and subsequent cheekbone surgery ruled him out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, depriving Nigeria of their main goal threat as they suffered a premature Round of 16 exit.

His availability proved equally problematic during Nigeria's disastrous 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign; a hamstring lesion sustained in late 2023 forced him to miss back-to-back qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while a lingering ankle injury ruled him out of critical fixtures against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June 2024.

Osimhen also missed the return leg against South Africa. With the Super Eagles failing to win any of the matches in his absence and being forced to go the playoff route, the Galatasaray ace also missed the clash with DR Congo, which ultimately cost the three-time African champions a place at the global showpiece.

The relentless intensity of the Premier League schedule could further exacerbate his physical vulnerabilities. Consequently, to protect his fitness and secure his club career, Osimhen may be forced to prioritise Arsenal, opting to sit out international fixtures and tournaments that he does not deem absolutely crucial.

3. Arsenal’s Premier League rivals

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the rest of the English top flight, Arsenal acquiring Osimhen is a terrifying prospect.

The Gunners are already the overwhelming favourites to retain their domestic crown. Arteta’s side showcased their devastating pedigree just days ago, dismantling Manchester City 3-0 in the 2026 FA Community Shield on August 16 to claim the season's first piece of silverware.

With many of their traditional rivals currently navigating managerial instability or transitions, Arsenal are operating from a position of strength.

Injecting a proven, world-class finisher into an attacking unit that is already the reigning Premier League champion would arguably make the North London club completely unstoppable domestically.

4. Viktor Gyokeres

Advertisement

Advertisement

The immediate casualty within the Arsenal dressing room would be Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres.

Arsenal invested significantly in Gyökeres when they signed him from Sporting in July 2025. The 28-year-old played his part in delivering the 2025/26 Premier League title, contributing 14 goals in 36 league appearances. However, the arrival of a superstar like Osimhen would instantly push Gyökeres down the pecking order or force him out of the club entirely.

While reports have linked Barcelona with a move for the Swede, the Catalan giants are actively monitoring several other targets. If Barcelona decide to prioritise those alternatives, Gyökeres could find himself stranded in North London, reduced to a high-priced rotational option during the prime years of his career.

5. Galatasaray fans

Beyond the tactical and financial implications, the emotional toll on the "Cim Bom" faithful cannot be overstated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galatasaray supporters have embraced Osimhen with fanatical devotion, adopting him as the defining icon of their modern era.

The striker has consistently reciprocated that passion on the pitch, most recently scoring both goals in a hard-fought 2-2 Süper Lig draw against Çorum FK on August 14, 2026.