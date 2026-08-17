LaLiga: ‘I’m aggressive!’ — Meet the 26-year-old player with a difficult name signed to ruin Mourinho’s debut

Jose Mourinho’s highly anticipated official Real Madrid return faces an immediate, dangerous threat on Saturday from Espanyol’s new sleepless, aggressive central defender Vanja Drkusic.

The spotlight is firmly fixed on legendary manager Jose Mourinho as he prepares to make his official competitive debut for Real Madrid this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Blancos will launch their all-important campaign to wrestle the LaLiga crown back from bitter rivals Barcelona with a highly anticipated trip to face RCD Espanyol on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Portuguese tactician’s grand unveiling is facing an immediate, terrifying obstacle.

Following a brutal pre-season period where furious Real Madrid supporters already labeled Mourinho an "unbeaten fraud", Espanyol have dramatically bolstered their backline by signing a ferocious, 26-year-old Slovenian defensive monster specifically engineered to ruin Madrid's opening day celebrations.

Here are the major talking points behind the aggressive new signing plotting to compromise Mourinho’s big debut:

✍ OFICIAL | Vanja Drkušić, nou jugador del RCD Espanyol. Welcome, perico! — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) August 14, 2026

The Sleepless Flight From Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Espanyol are riding a massive wave of optimism after launching their domestic campaign with a dominant 3-0 demolition of Levante UD.

They have amplified that feel-good factor by finalising the high-profile acquisition of central defender Vanja Drkusic.

Vanja Drkusic welcomed at Espanyol.

The robust defender revealed the absolute madness behind his rapid transfer timeline, explaining that he was extremely happy and proud to play for this beautiful club despite being a little bit tired because he and his family were travelling from Russia to Barcelona all night before completing his medical checks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Aggressive Style Built to Subdue Vinicius

Mourinho’s biggest tactical headache on Saturday will be figuring out how to bypass Drkusic’s physical, no-nonsense approach.

The Slovenian international possesses the exact raw, intimidating profile needed to lock down Real Madrid’s elite frontline.

Laying down a firm marker to the rest of the league, the defender described his own style of play by stating that he is an aggressive defender who likes to be in duels, in tackles, and do stuff like that, while also maintaining the quality to play good passes from the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I'm a, let's say aggressive defender, likes to be in duels, in tackles, and do stuff like that, but on the other hand, I also like to play with the ball.”

🎙️ Primeres declaracions de Vanja Drkusić com a jugador de l'#RCDE — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) August 14, 2026

Forcing Spain to Remember a Difficult Name

The towering defender knows that his surname is an absolute nightmare for commentators and rival fans to pronounce correctly.

However, he intends to use the high-profile clash against Mourinho's Galácticos to make himself a household name across Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the linguistic confusion with a smile, the centre-back admitted that even people in Slovenia have problems with pronouncing his name, but vowed to do his best on the pitch so everyone can really remember the pronunciation.

“My name is pronounced Vanja Drkusic, but to be honest, also people in Slovenia have problems with pronouncing my name, so I will, I will understand if they make mistakes, but I will try to do my best on the pitch so they can really remember the pronunciation.”

Weaponising the 12th Player Against Real Madrid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Espanyol are fully convinced they can pull off the ultimate opening-day upset by transforming their home stadium into a hostile, suffocating cauldron for Mourinho's star-studded squad.

Drkusic is already rallying the local community to create an intimidating atmosphere that will rattle the visitors.

Espanyol fans.

The defender praised the club's passionate fanbase, insisting that Espanyol has one of the best fans in the world who will function as their 12th player this season to help the team get the best results.

Mourinho Faces an Immediate Reality Check

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the official league season finally underway, Mourinho is under immense pressure to deliver a masterclass, especially after super-fans expressed severe disgust over the lack of teamwork during pre-season fixtures.

Jose Mourinho has come under heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans.