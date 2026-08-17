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Give him more respect! — Victor Osimhen’s insane numbers

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 00:10 - 18 August 2026
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A comprehensive data breakdown of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s astronomical stats reveals a lethal goal-involvement rate that demands absolute respect across world football.
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There is absolutely no denying the terrifying, world-class reality anymore. While rival fanbases across Europe continue to debate his temperament and multi-million euro valuation, Nigeria’s elite striker Victor Osimhen has dropped a set of numbers so historically devastating they completely silence every single critic in the game.

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The 2025/26 campaign saw the Super Eagles striker operate as Galatasaray's ultimate competitive weapon. 

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Despite dealing with severe, frustrating physical setbacks, including a painful ankle sprain and a fractured forearm, Osimhen maintained a robotic, unplayable scoring rate across domestic and elite European frontlines, proving systematically that he deserves far more respect across the entire footballing board. 

Here is the definitive, five-point statistical breakdown of Osimhen's insane efficiency that has global scouts completely mesmerised:

The Astronomical 30-Goal Contribution Reality

When you lay out his total output across all competitions last season, the sheer volume of his efficiency is mind-boggling. 

Osimhen stepped onto the pitch for a total of 33 official appearances, unleashing an unbelievable haul of 22 goals and 8 assists. 

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Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored over 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

Registering exactly 30 direct goal involvements in a single campaign while playing through intense physical pain highlights a ruthless, elite mentality that only the absolute finest modern forwards possess. 

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Ruthless, Unyielding Champions League Dominance

Osimhen did not just pad his statistics against weaker domestic sides; he saved his most explosive, high-value masterclasses for the grandest stage in club football. 

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Throughout a grueling UEFA Champions League campaign, the Nigerian kingpin hammered home 7 goals and provided 3 assists in just 10 matches. 

His European journey was defined by iconic, unforgettable nights where he smashed a spectacular hat-trick past Ajax, destroyed Bodo/Glimt with a clinical double, and single-handedly terrorised Juventus. 

A Lethal One-Goal-Per-Match Domestic Ratio

The data from the Turkish top flight exposes an attacker who completely trivialised domestic defensive structures. 

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Even during an injury-blighted campaign that heavily disrupted his physical rhythm, Osimhen averaged nearly a goal or an assist per match in the Süper Lig, finding the back of the net 15 times, with 5 assists in 22 appearances to successfully fuel Galatasaray's intense, decisive charge to the league title.

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Carrying the Burning Fire into the 2026/27 Campaign

Any rival managers praying that the 27-year-old forward would suffer a sudden drop in form have been handed an immediate reality check. 

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Carrying his majestic momentum directly into the current 2026/27 season, the Super Eagles superstar kicked off his brand-new calendar with a spectacular, VAR-approved two-goal display in Galatasaray's opening league fixture against Corum FK on August 14, 2026. 

He remains entirely off the mark and unbothered by the heavy external noise.

Fueling a Record-Breaking £111m Transfer War

These unplayable metrics explain exactly why English Premier League heavyweights like Arsenal are reportedly locked in high-level discussions with Galatasaray to secure his signature before deadline day. 

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With a proven track record of adapting to different European environments without ever lowering his standards, any club desperate to secure his services knows they must pay premium top-tier money, because Osimhen’s data officially cements him as a generational powerhouse.

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