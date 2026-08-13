Jose Mourinho has come under heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans.

Jose Mourinho has come under heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans.

The unbeaten fraud — Furious Real Madrid fans turn on Mourinho despite winning first trophy

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has triggered an absolute civil war among supporters after a grim 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna exposed massive tactical failures.

Jose Mourinho's highly anticipated return to the Santiago Bernabeu has descended into immediate toxicity.

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Despite maintaining a technically unbeaten record since his blockbuster re-appointment in June 2026, the legendary manager is already facing a monumental fan mutiny over his "ugly" style of football.

Real Madrid officially clinched their first silverware of the new era on Wednesday night, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna to cap off a pre-season run of two wins and a draw.

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But instead of celebrating the giant trophy, furious Madridistas have taken to social media to label the Portuguese tactician an "unbeaten fraud" ahead of the official LaLiga launch.

Here are the main reasons why the Real Madrid fanbase has completely erupted in anger.

The Death of Teamwork and Tactical Identity

Fans are utterly disgusted by the lack of structural fluidness on the pitch, pointing out that Mourinho is already relying entirely on individuals to bail him out.

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Jose Mourinho has come under heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans.

The general consensus is that the team looks completely lost during attacking phases.

A disgruntled supporter summarised the tactical emptiness by stating that they keep seeing the exact same Madrid dependent on one individual's brilliance with absolutely zero teamwork.

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The £120m Transfer Fallout

The club's massive summer spending, especially the club record-breaking signing of Yan diomande, has only amplified the anger in the capital.

Having recently injected record-breaking funds into the squad, supporters expect total destruction of inferior opponents rather than grinding out ugly, low-scoring wins.

Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.

An angry fan blasted the current output, shouting that it is a complete shame they are beating super inferior teams by just a single goal after spending 140 million on a winger while Eduardo Camavinga looks completely pitiful.

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Vinicius Junior Captaincy Controversy

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has found himself directly in the firing line after a sluggish display that lacked any defensive work rate or leadership.

Fans are demanding that Mourinho display a ruthless streak by dropping the winger entirely if his attitude does not change.

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Vinicius Junior chases the ball during the game.

A passionate Madridista lashed out, arguing that what happened with Vini means they should bench him for the rest of the season because it takes a kid like Arda Guler to get him to at least apply some pressure on the ball.

The Savage Six-Player Clearance List

The toxic atmosphere has escalated to the point where some supporters are already drawing up immediate transfer casualty lists, completely writing off established European superstars alongside emerging youngsters.

Left back Alvaro Carreras after the game for Real Madrid.

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One ruthless fan took to social media to state exactly who they could easily do without on the current team.

He explicitly named Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Díaz, and Vinicius Junior.

"Deadbeat" Football Kills the Hype

Mourinho’s infamous tactical blueprint, the defensive, pragmatic 1-0 masterclass, is causing genuine physical pain to a fanbase raised on attacking galactico culture.

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With a final pre-season clash against Schalke 04 looming before their opening LaLiga trip to RCD Espanyol, fans are terrified of another trophy-less season.

⚖️ ¡Levantar el Trofeo Teresa Herrera es cosa de dos! pic.twitter.com/RNLu7DbPAI — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 12, 2026