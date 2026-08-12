Advertisement

‘Absolutely incredible’ — Nigeria's Mikel Obi celebrates historic £120m deal for Africa’s most expensive player Diomande

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:50 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.
Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.
Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has delivered a passionate verdict on the record-shattering €140 million transfer of 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.
Advertisement

Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has weighed in on the historic €140 million (£120m) transfer of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The blockbuster deal officially crowns the 19-year-old Ivorian prodigy as the most expensive African footballer in history.

Speaking on his latest podcast shared via his official Instagram account, the former Champions League winner insisted that Diomande possesses a rare financial and tactical value that justifies the astronomical price tag.

Advertisement

Why This Deal Has Stunned the Football World

  • The €140m Reality Check:

Diomande’s staggering valuation shatters all previous African transfer records, shifting the economic power balance of global football toward emerging continental talent.

  • The World Cup Exposure:

Advertisement

Mikel revealed he tracked the teenager closely during the recent tournament for the Ivory Coast, noting that his direct style and explosive pace are perfectly built for the Santiago Bernabéu.

Yan Diomande has achieved a childhood dream after his Real Madrid.
Yan Diomande has achieved a childhood dream after his Real Madrid.

  • Mastering the 'Dirty Work':

Unlike traditional modern wonderkids, Mikel highlighted Diomande’s elite work rate on both sides of the ball, praising his willingness to track back and defend to perfection.

  • An Inspiration for Africa:

Advertisement

The move is expected to trigger a massive wave of scouting and academy investment across the African continent as European giants hunt for the next multi-million euro prodigy.

Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.
Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.

What Mikel Obi Said

“I'm a huge fan of him. He knows the game, he reads the game really, really well. He knows he has to do not only the beautiful side of the game, but also the dirty side of the game, which is defending, tracking your man back.

When he gets the ball, there's only one thing in his mind; trying to dribble past his man, create chances, score goals. An African player as well... the most expensive African player ever, right? It's just absolutely incredible. I just hope that this kid going to Real Madrid right now will be something absolutely special.”

Advertisement

Mikel concluded by stating that African football is moving "upwards and upwards," declaring that Diomande’s historic move will inspire millions of academy kids across Africa to dream of wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen too powerful — Galatasaray still favourites despite Salah, Nunez, Onuachu trio
Football
12.08.2026
Osimhen too powerful — Galatasaray still favourites despite Salah, Nunez, Onuachu trio
Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.
Football
12.08.2026
‘Absolutely incredible’ — Nigeria's Mikel Obi celebrates historic £120m deal for Africa’s most expensive player Diomande
You're finished — Barca boss Flick warned over Jose Mourinho
Football
12.08.2026
You're finished — Barca boss Flick warned over Jose Mourinho
'Congratulations to the GOAT’ — Chaos online as Ronaldo finally seals lifetime deal with Georgina
Lifestyle
12.08.2026
'Congratulations to the GOAT’ — Chaos online as Ronaldo finally seals lifetime deal with Georgina
2026 FIFA World Cup fallout hits LaLiga as massive 24-player final set to transform 2026/27 season
Football
12.08.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup fallout hits LaLiga as massive 24-player final set to transform 2026/27 season
Akor Adams || Imago
Football
12.08.2026
LaLiga: Meet the 22-year-old 15-goal scoring machine signed to completely erase Super Eagles star at Sevilla