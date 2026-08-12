‘Absolutely incredible’ — Nigeria's Mikel Obi celebrates historic £120m deal for Africa’s most expensive player Diomande
Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has weighed in on the historic €140 million (£120m) transfer of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid.
The blockbuster deal officially crowns the 19-year-old Ivorian prodigy as the most expensive African footballer in history.
Speaking on his latest podcast shared via his official Instagram account, the former Champions League winner insisted that Diomande possesses a rare financial and tactical value that justifies the astronomical price tag.
📖 ¡Conoce mejor a Yan Diomande! pic.twitter.com/cl0cJgifzw— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 6, 2026
Why This Deal Has Stunned the Football World
The €140m Reality Check:
Diomande’s staggering valuation shatters all previous African transfer records, shifting the economic power balance of global football toward emerging continental talent.
The World Cup Exposure:
Mikel revealed he tracked the teenager closely during the recent tournament for the Ivory Coast, noting that his direct style and explosive pace are perfectly built for the Santiago Bernabéu.
Mastering the 'Dirty Work':
Unlike traditional modern wonderkids, Mikel highlighted Diomande’s elite work rate on both sides of the ball, praising his willingness to track back and defend to perfection.
An Inspiration for Africa:
The move is expected to trigger a massive wave of scouting and academy investment across the African continent as European giants hunt for the next multi-million euro prodigy.
What Mikel Obi Said
“I'm a huge fan of him. He knows the game, he reads the game really, really well. He knows he has to do not only the beautiful side of the game, but also the dirty side of the game, which is defending, tracking your man back.
When he gets the ball, there's only one thing in his mind; trying to dribble past his man, create chances, score goals. An African player as well... the most expensive African player ever, right? It's just absolutely incredible. I just hope that this kid going to Real Madrid right now will be something absolutely special.”
Mikel concluded by stating that African football is moving "upwards and upwards," declaring that Diomande’s historic move will inspire millions of academy kids across Africa to dream of wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.