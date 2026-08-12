You're finished — Barca boss Flick warned over Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has issued a warning to Barcelona manager Hansi Flick ahead of the new La Liga season.

The South Africa legend believes Jose Mourinho poses a significant threat to the Barcelona manager, one he must be wary of.

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Fortune believes the Special One’s reputation for mind games will test Flick’s composure during the upcoming El Clásico clashes.

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Speaking to Tribal Football, Fortune said: “Hansi Flick is a calm character, and I think he already knows what’s coming now that José Mourinho is back at Real Madrid.

"If he allows Mourinho to get into his head, then it’s done. It’s over. If Mourinho can find a way in, you’re finished.“

"Flick is undoubtedly a skilled manager, but Mourinho is among the best at psychological warfare. He also possesses sufficient talent within his squad to challenge Barcelona effectively on the field.

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“Mourinho will strive to divert attention away from his players while attempting to unsettle Barcelona, creating distractions and placing all the pressure on Flick and his team. This will be a significant test for them.”

Jose Mourinho || Imago

Flick has built an impressive record against Real Madrid since taking over at Barcelona in the summer of 2024, winning six of his seven El Clásico encounters across all competitions.

The Catalan side have also claimed the last two La Liga titles.

Mourinho will now look to reverse that dominance and restore Real Madrid’s supremacy in the rivalry, just as he did during his first spell at the club more than a decade ago.

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