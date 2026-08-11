Real Madrid players were spoiled -- Mourinho mentions 3 things he noticed

Jose Mourinho made some revelations regarding the collapse of his relationship with Iker Casillas at Real Madrid

José Mourinho has revealed three specific demands made by former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas that convinced the Portuguese manager his squad were spoiled during his initial tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Speaking in a newly released Netflix docuseries chronicling his career, the 63-year-old tactician detailed his first encounters with the legendary Spanish goalkeeper upon taking charge of the club in 2010.

What Mourinho said

Mourinho explained that the first three conversations he had with his captain immediately exposed a dressing-room culture he found completely unacceptable.

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"The first three times I spoke with Casillas as the captain, the first thing he said to me was: I want to demand more holidays for the national team players," Mourinho stated in the documentary.

According to the manager, the requests only escalated from there. "The second time he spoke to me was, 'I would like to ask you to put the training sessions one hour later because at the time you want the training sessions, there is a lot of traffic in Madrid,'" Mourinho recalled.

The final breaking point occurred when Casillas asked management to scrap pre-match team hotel stays, suggesting the squad preferred to meet on matchday and head straight to the stadium.

Mourinho rejected the requests, interpreting them as a glaring sign of entitlement that fundamentally jarred with his famously strict disciplinary methods. He noted that the episodes prompted him to immediately implement rigid structural changes to regain control of the squad.

The Casillas fallout

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The clash of philosophies ultimately sparked a bitter and publicised internal war. By the 2012/13 campaign, Mourinho had relegated Casillas to the bench, replacing the untouchable club icon with Diego López.

Casillas, who also participated in the documentary, acknowledged the severe deterioration of their working relationship. “The relationship José and I had was very cold,” the former goalkeeper admitted. “In those years, I really think it was taken to a limit where in the end, the rope broke.”

Casillas opposes Mourinho rehire

The resurfaced tension coincides with Mourinho’s recent return to the Real Madrid dugout ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Portuguese manager's reappointment was met with public resistance from Casillas, who took to social media to openly oppose the move.

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“I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me,” Casillas posted on X. “I don't want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

A complex Real Madrid legacy

Despite the toxic locker room fallout that marred the end of his first spell between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho delivered undeniable domestic success for the Spanish giants.

He notably guided Real Madrid to the 2010/11 Copa del Rey and the 2011/12 La Liga title, securing the latter with a record-breaking 100 points to successfully disrupt Barcelona's era of domestic dominance.