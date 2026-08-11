Tottenham abandon Osimhen pursuit after fighting incident, move for Nigerian-born ex-Arsenal star

Just days after his infamous on-pitch confrontation, Premier League builders Tottenham have reportedly moved on from Victor Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly cooled their interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and opened talks with AS Monaco for Nigerian-born forward Folarin Balogun.

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The development comes as Spurs reassess their attacking options, with Osimhen's reported price tag and recent on-field controversy adding further uncertainty to a potential move.

Spurs turn away from Osimhen

Tottenham had identified Osimhen as a potential statement signing as they look to rebuild following a difficult 2025/26 campaign. The North London club finished 17th in the Premier League and only secured their top-flight status on the final day, prompting a major recruitment drive.

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Spurs have already invested heavily, signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived as free agents.

Osimhen was reportedly among the attacking targets, but Galatasaray's determination to retain their star striker and the substantial fee required to prise him away from Turkey have made the deal increasingly difficult.

The Nigerian's recent behaviour during pre-season may also have added another talking point.

During Galatasaray's 2-1 friendly defeat to Villarreal, Osimhen became involved in an altercation with Santiago Mourino after the defender blocked his run inside the box. The striker shoved Mourino to the ground before teammates intervened.

Although Osimhen had scored in the match, the incident drew criticism and added to scrutiny surrounding the Nigerian.

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Balogun emerges as Osimhen alternative

Tottenham have now reportedly turned their attention to Balogun, with L'Équipe reporting that discussions with Monaco have already begun.

The 25-year-old joined Monaco from Arsenal in 2023 and has become an established Ligue 1 striker. He scored 19 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions last season and is reportedly valued at around €60 million.

Born in New York to Nigerian parents, Balogun represents the United States internationally and featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His tournament included controversy after a red-card suspension was overturned ahead of the United States' Round of 16 defeat to Belgium.

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For Tottenham, Balogun could provide a more financially manageable alternative to Osimhen while still offering significant Premier League experience and attacking potential.